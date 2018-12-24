Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 48.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 33,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.33% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 35,766 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.56M, down from 68,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 12.08M shares traded or 102.64% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 15.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 6,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,454 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.46M, down from 13,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 25/03/2018 – Apple seeks to loosen Google grip on US classrooms; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 06/03/2018 – Apple, Lenovo Caught in Crossfire as U.S.-China Trade War Looms

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 29 investors sold EXC shares while 245 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 728.89 million shares or 0.93% less from 735.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Johnson Gru holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 36,316 shares. Highland Cap Lc invested in 0.49% or 156,200 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited Com reported 6,425 shares stake. Skba Llc reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.15% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Zimmer Prns LP invested 0.92% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 200 were reported by Lifeplan Finance Gp. Cwm Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 2,653 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0.29% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.78% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 77,343 shares. Bragg Fin Advsr Incorporated invested in 105,078 shares. West Family Investments reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Argi Inv Svcs Lc accumulated 0.12% or 47,215 shares.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. EXC’s profit will be $570.53 million for 19.44 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.95% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Exelon Corporation had 95 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, September 11. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, September 10 by RBC Capital Markets. SunTrust upgraded the shares of EXC in report on Monday, September 14 to “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, October 9, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 7 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 31 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Hold” on Wednesday, March 28. UBS maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Wednesday, August 26. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $32.0 target.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon’s Annova LNG export plant passes first FERC environmental test – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Verizon Communications, MGM Resorts International, Exelon, Axon Enterprise, MDC, and TG Therapeutics Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “BGE ranked top utility for business customers – Baltimore Business Journal” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Moody’s: Exelon, PSEG have highest business risk among top utilities – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon sues FirstEnergy Solutions over delays on $140M asset sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 73,435 shares to 238,122 shares, valued at $14.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 106,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenbrier Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 400,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6.12M shares. Harvest Management accumulated 5,483 shares. Thornburg Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highland Cap Ltd holds 3.42% or 210,419 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Co accumulated 0.09% or 1,669 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP holds 176,846 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Moreover, Field & Main Bank has 5.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,504 shares. Chickasaw Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.52% or 111,127 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt has 194,285 shares for 4.02% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Ltd owns 9,000 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 104,808 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 3.34 million shares. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm has invested 2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Toth Financial Advisory Corporation has 0.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple doubles down on U.S. job creation – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple’s (AAPL) Days of Big Growth Might Be Over – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Tech Stocks That Pay Bigger Dividends Than Apple Does – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/20/2018: BILI, BABA, ERIC, QTRH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Report: 5G iPhones coming in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, September 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 30 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 4 by Tigress Financial. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Monday, February 13 report. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 22 report. S&P Research maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, September 11. S&P Research has “Hold” rating and $150 target. FBR Capital maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, December 22. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $175.0 target in Thursday, January 18 report.