Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 7.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 29,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 384,164 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.82M, down from 414,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 12 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Express Inc (EXPR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 814,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.96 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $65.91 million, down from 6.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.73% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 4.58M shares traded or 80.53% up from the average. Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has declined 47.58% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.58% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPR News: 31/05/2018 – Express Inc Sees FY Comp Sales Down 1% to 1%; 31/05/2018 – EXPRESS, INC. EXCEEDS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS GUIDANCE ON A POSITIVE COMP; INTRODUCES SECOND QUARTER GUIDANCE AND UPDATES FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – ETS Express, Inc. Prevails in Unanimous Trademark Ruling Against S’well Bottle; 31/05/2018 – Express Inc Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 2c; 31/05/2018 – Express Inc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-EPS 0c; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc 4Q Adj EPS 34c; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Inventory Was $266.3M at the End of 2017; 05/04/2018 – ETS Express, Inc. Prevails in Unanimous Trademark Ruling Against S’well Bottle; 13/04/2018 – Express is using its store on Madison Avenue in New York as a testing lab for new technology

Among 18 analysts covering Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 28% are positive. Express Inc. had 41 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, January 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by SunTrust. On Thursday, August 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Mkt Perform”. The stock of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, August 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by BB&T Capital on Friday, August 14. The stock of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, August 25. As per Friday, November 20, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, August 30. The stock of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, August 25 by UBS.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 4.08 million shares to 18.79M shares, valued at $158.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 944,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. EXPR’s profit will be $21.93 million for 3.90 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 190.91% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $66.50 million activity. Bartlett Thomas A sold $15.40 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, November 19. $1.75M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by DiSanto Edmund on Friday, December 7. Another trade for 10,747 shares valued at $1.77M was sold by Puech Olivier. $563,845 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by SHARBUTT DAVID E. 163,166 American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $25.59M were sold by Marshall Steven C.. On Monday, July 9 TAICLET JAMES D JR sold $6.25 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 43,843 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American Tower Corporation had 85 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $154 target in Thursday, May 31 report. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 29 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Friday, July 28 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 26 report. Zacks upgraded the shares of AMT in report on Wednesday, August 26 to “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 6.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 221,354 shares to 351,532 shares, valued at $29.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

