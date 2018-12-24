Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) by 48.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,270 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.56 million, up from 44,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 5.07 million shares traded or 125.80% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has risen 21.25% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) by 31.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 1.98 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $165.92 million, up from 6.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 2.59 million shares traded or 70.29% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $542.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 482 shares to 14,059 shares, valued at $16.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J. P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) by 3,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,081 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More important recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPA finalizes renewable fuels volumes for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Intuit, PPL and HollyFrontier – Investorplace.com”, Fool.com published: “Danger Lurks for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $92,429 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold HFC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 138.53 million shares or 6.99% less from 148.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atria Invs Lc reported 3,316 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.3% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 55,921 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 298,065 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Fil Limited reported 19 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 386 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 74,744 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of owns 73,646 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 60,616 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 21,054 shares. First Mercantile Com reported 2,540 shares. The New York-based Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.05% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Brown Brothers Harriman owns 80 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 6,721 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 157,414 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 8 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. HollyFrontier had 88 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, December 8 by Bank of America. JP Morgan downgraded HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) on Friday, October 6 to “Underweight” rating. Jefferies upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $62 target in Tuesday, October 16 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $69 target in Tuesday, May 29 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital given on Friday, May 5. On Wednesday, March 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 3. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 1 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, July 20.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 403,801 shares to 336,824 shares, valued at $51.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 3.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Among 14 analysts covering Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Extended Stay America had 42 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 13 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, September 26. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $21.0 target in Wednesday, December 13 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18.50 target in Wednesday, April 12 report. Nomura maintained the shares of STAY in report on Wednesday, November 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 8. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of STAY in report on Friday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 19 by Stifel Nicolaus.