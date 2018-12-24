Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 75.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 147,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.27% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 48,828 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.32M, down from 196,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $569.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.08% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 618,495 shares traded or 71.74% up from the average. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 8.94% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Schnitzer Steel; 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 64.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc bought 2,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,444 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.22M, up from 4,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook Posts Surge in Revenue as It Tackles User-Data Crisis — 4th Update; 02/05/2018 – City A.M.: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica shuts down in wake of Facebook data scandal; 09/04/2018 – Ailman Says Facebook Crisis Fueled by Zuckerberg Star Status; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is forcing political advertisers to properly identify and label their ads; 03/04/2018 – Snap In ‘potentially Promising Position’ After Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS ON INAPPROPRIATE CONTENT ON FACEBOOK; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ASKING USERS TO REVIEW INFORMATION ABOUT PRIVACY; 29/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Curbs Data Broker Information Sharing; Turner CEO Testimony; Strong ‘Roseanne’ Ratings; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Presses Mark Zuckerberg on the Tension Between Facebook’s Profits and Its Users’ Privacy and; 09/04/2018 – Democracy Fund and Omidyar Network Support Independent, Diverse, and Transparent Analysis of Facebook’s Role in Elections

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold SCHN shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 22.57 million shares or 4.92% less from 23.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 6,172 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 92,909 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 86,356 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 69,173 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 182,811 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 67,627 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vertex One Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 1.76% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Corecommodity Management Lc accumulated 0.3% or 22,101 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 0.01% or 19,400 shares in its portfolio. Ativo Cap Management Lc holds 50,013 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 40,083 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard invested in 2.83 million shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Investment Mgmt invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. 17,383 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur The.

Analysts await Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings on January, 8. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SCHN’s profit will be $16.78M for 8.49 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.06 actual EPS reported by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.93% negative EPS growth.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $692.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 54,563 shares to 208,708 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jernigan Cap Inc by 45,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV).

Among 5 analysts covering Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Schnitzer Steel Industries had 10 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, November 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 6 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Friday, September 28 with “Neutral”. The stock of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 16. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Zacks downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 12 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold” rating.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $2.23 million activity. 4,401 shares were sold by Gaggini Stefano R., worth $117,727. Saba Peter B had sold 7,356 shares worth $195,964 on Wednesday, October 31. 13,316 shares were sold by Heiskell Steven, worth $362,994. $386,826 worth of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was sold by Henderson Michael R. On Tuesday, July 10 the insider CARTER JOHN D sold $506,286.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 72 sales for $1.58 billion activity. Stretch Colin also sold $129,150 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Another trade for 2,648 shares valued at $392,937 was sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. Shares for $1.92 million were sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, August 13. Zuckerberg Mark also sold $101.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.75M. 2,112 shares were sold by Taylor Susan J.S., worth $294,835.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Friday, July 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $242 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by BTIG Research on Friday, July 22 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, September 27. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, October 31. The company was maintained on Friday, April 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Argus Research. On Friday, May 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc, which manages about $292.09M and $76.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,468 shares to 5,314 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.