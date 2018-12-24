Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Corporation (FAST) by 20.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 121,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 474,400 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.53 million, down from 596,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 4.62M shares traded or 34.27% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 1.45% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 15.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 31,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.95 million, down from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 1.38 million shares traded or 132.61% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 30.47% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 22 Days; 22/03/2018 – Total Retail: A Commitment to Core Brand Values Helps Aerie Prosper; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application To U.S. Food And Drug Administration For RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.35, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 43.94 million shares or 9.94% more from 39.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 17,200 shares to 71,400 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 235,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 9 selling transactions for $20.70 million activity. 66,605 shares valued at $4.01 million were sold by RUBINO RICHARD J on Wednesday, September 26. On Monday, August 27 MITRO THOMAS A sold $11.45 million worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 190,000 shares. On Friday, November 16 Cagle Gerald D. bought $83,493 worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-1.02 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.36 from last year’s $-1.38 per share. After $-1.73 actual EPS reported by Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.04% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 14,300 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $89.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 358,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Since October 12, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $151 activity. $300,000 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN on Monday, December 3. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $49,754 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Monday, October 22. On Tuesday, October 23 the insider Drazkowski William Joseph bought $41,948. $78,105 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Owen Terry Modock. 2,000 shares valued at $103,900 were bought by FLORNESS DANIEL L on Friday, October 12.

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 31 investors sold FAST shares while 221 reduced holdings. only 81 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 233.70 million shares or 1.46% less from 237.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. FAST’s profit will be $172.23M for 21.01 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

