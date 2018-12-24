Burney Co increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 8,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,927 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.61M, up from 58,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.85. About 4.35M shares traded or 111.45% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has declined 18.44% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 9.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 12,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.88% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 145,361 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.51 million, up from 132,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 2.86M shares traded or 200.83% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has declined 30.00% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors, Inc. to Acquire Majority Interest in London-based integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management from BT Pension Scheme; 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in London-Based Integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management From BT Pension Scheme; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 60% of Hermes Fund Managers From BT Pension Scheme

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.10 million activity. Merten Jesse E sold $64,118 worth of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Wednesday, November 7.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Put Eagle Materials On Your Selloff Shopping List – Seeking Alpha” on December 23, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Don’t More Pot Stocks List on the NYSE or Nasdaq? – Motley Fool – Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Snap CEO ignored redesign warnings – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Fortune.com and their article: “ICE Boss tells NYSE President Cunningham: “Go Reinvent This Place” – Fortune” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Global Stocks Sink, NYSE Closes, Les Moonves, Facebook – 5 Things You Must Know – TheStreet” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold ALL shares while 268 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 251.07 million shares or 1.21% less from 254.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 23 analysts covering The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. The Allstate Corporation had 68 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Friday, February 5 to “Buy” rating. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, November 3. The firm has “Sell” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Wednesday, February 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 10 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, October 15, the company rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Wednesday, November 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by M Partners. Deutsche Bank maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Friday, February 9. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $100 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of ALL in report on Friday, July 20 with “Buy” rating.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 104,794 shares to 23,451 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) by 16,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,995 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $434,852 activity. On Friday, November 2 MALONEY EUGENE F sold $4,965 worth of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) or 198 shares. Van Meter Stephen sold $22,649 worth of stock. On Friday, November 2 the insider Uhlman Paul A sold $92,768. On Friday, November 2 the insider Germain Peter J sold $35,454. The insider Novak Richard A sold 1,107 shares worth $27,699.

Among 11 analysts covering Federated Investors (NYSE:FII), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Federated Investors had 52 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood upgraded Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) on Tuesday, May 29 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, May 1. Deutsche Bank initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 17 report. As per Friday, September 1, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Deutsche Bank maintained Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) rating on Friday, April 6. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $34 target. Argus Research maintained Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) on Friday, January 29 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $22 target in Friday, November 16 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by Wood with “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 3. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold FII shares while 91 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 76.99 million shares or 0.25% less from 77.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.