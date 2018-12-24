Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Teva Pharm Inds Ltd Adrf (TEVA) by 29.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 15,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,605 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.46M, up from 52,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Teva Pharm Inds Ltd Adrf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 3.09 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has risen 22.93% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH – AGREEMENT TO RELEASE TEVA FROM OUTSTANDING OBLIGATIONS PURSUANT TO 2012 AGREEMENT CONCERNING TRANSFER OF CO’S RIGHTS IN AND TO PRIDOPIDINE; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: STILL EXPECT TO SELL $4 BLN WORTH OF GENERIC DRUGS IN U.S. IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – TEVA CFO MICHAEL MCCLELLAN SPEAKS AT ANALYST CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partners L.P; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON FEB 27, CO AND ADAPT PHARMA OPERATIONS LIMITED RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA INC – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – HISTADRUT PETITIONS COURT TO BLOCK TEVA ASHDOD FACTORY CLOSING; 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 29.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 2,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,970 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.44M, down from 8,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $154.11. About 573,346 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 23/04/2018 – DJ FedEx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDX); 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Griffith Susan Patricia, worth $225,156.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $64.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 6,490 shares to 10,320 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 9,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $133.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 16,162 shares to 13,932 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

