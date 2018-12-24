Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 21.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 9,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,355 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.01M, down from 42,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 34.46M shares traded or 252.57% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 37.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 32,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,967 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $609,000, down from 86,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates its 2016 and 2017 earnings results; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 09/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES CEO DAVID NASON SPEAKS AT BNEF; 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 16/05/2018 – GE SIGNS $52M PACT W/ DEWA TO INSTALL AGP TECHNOLOGY AT STATION; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 06/03/2018 – 58GU: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cash From Operating Activities Negative $1.1B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 66,649 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 63,200 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com accumulated 41,330 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited holds 0.05% or 5,615 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.27M shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 11.01M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Llc accumulated 3,350 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rmb Cap Management Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 12,069 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Canal Insur holds 0.17% or 9,000 shares. Moreover, Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 357,111 shares. Bartlett & Lc accumulated 22,719 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd has 0.2% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MO’s profit will be $1.79B for 12.92 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.04% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $99.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,755 shares to 7,351 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nanometrics Com (NASDAQ:NANO) by 22,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 30. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by CLSA on Thursday, September 15 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, October 29 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 31 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $64.0 target in Friday, September 8 report. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 18 to “Neutral”. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $81 target in Friday, February 2 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MO in report on Wednesday, January 10 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 627,519 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Com. Pinnacle Financial Prns, Tennessee-based fund reported 163,066 shares. Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 2.32 million are held by Fjarde Ap. Bahl Gaynor holds 184,557 shares. Texas Yale accumulated 62,224 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0.58% stake. Moreover, Jacobs And Communication Ca has 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cedar Hill Assocs Limited Com reported 282,286 shares stake. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has 0.27% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 88,771 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 117,299 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn has 0.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. British Columbia Corp stated it has 2.34 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 17,917 shares to 22,871 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 23,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company has $67 highest and $6 lowest target. $23.46’s average target is 228.11% above currents $7.15 stock price. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, July 17 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, April 26. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 25 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, July 12. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Monday, October 8. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Sell” rating by Standpoint Research on Friday, July 22. The rating was maintained by CFRA with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 24. Bernstein maintained the shares of GE in report on Tuesday, July 26 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell” on Wednesday, May 30.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought 10,000 shares worth $94,800. $2.49M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.