Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 230.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 8,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,661 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.91M, up from 3,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $107.57. About 3.75M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 40.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 13,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.03M, down from 33,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.56. About 228,037 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 17.23% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold GWRE shares while 76 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $14.53 million activity. Shares for $431,299 were sold by King James Winston on Tuesday, September 18. Conway Craig sold $38,448 worth of stock. Hung Priscilla also sold $513,834 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares. Sherry Steven P. sold 5,446 shares worth $565,422. $87,117 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) was sold by Polelle Michael. 798 shares were sold by DUBOIS GUY, worth $67,830 on Friday, December 7.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $533.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 13,300 shares to 158,500 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Among 15 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $609.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,401 shares to 124,726 shares, valued at $28.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK) by 8,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,508 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).