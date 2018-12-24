Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 76.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 15,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,313 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 21.14 million shares traded or 85.35% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion

Banced Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 72.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banced Corp sold 4,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1,835 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $205,000, down from 6,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banced Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26M shares traded or 204.88% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.36 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. On Tuesday, October 16 Yawman David sold $1.29M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 12,024 shares. Khan Mehmood sold $18.53 million worth of stock. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider Spanos Mike sold $2.26M.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 7. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 8 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Friday, September 28 by Susquehanna. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, January 4. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $120.0 target in Friday, December 22 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, July 11. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, April 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Goldman Sachs maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Wednesday, June 29. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $104 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cape Ann Bancorporation holds 2.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 16,053 shares. Sun Life holds 0.08% or 3,892 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 186 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Company, New York-based fund reported 303,430 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 25,557 shares. First Merchants Corporation holds 1.08% or 58,753 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested 1.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Intact Inv invested in 92,600 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Mi holds 10,850 shares. Alethea Management holds 0.42% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Prns accumulated 58,417 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company invested 0.51% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hilton Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 651 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Ma owns 0.33% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7.06M shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.19% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $497.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. by 879,022 shares to 299,012 shares, valued at $21.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 45 analysts covering Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), 39 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Halliburton Company had 174 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Monday, September 21. FBR Capital has “Market Perform” rating and $44 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $47 target in Tuesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, September 11. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 17 by FBR Capital. The rating was upgraded by Global Hunter Securities to “Accumulate” on Tuesday, July 21. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, September 9 with “Neutral”. Howard Weil maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, January 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 13. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer & Inc invested in 53,685 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dean Invest Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.03% or 103,190 shares. Braun Stacey Associate Inc owns 144,384 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Inc Adv invested 0.29% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Endurance Wealth Management owns 1,150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0.17% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. 653,661 are held by Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 28,575 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Corp Mi owns 87,816 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset LP has 0.04% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Investor Ab accumulated 8,500 shares. E&G Advsrs LP reported 8,435 shares. Essex Fincl has invested 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Conning Incorporated owns 18,894 shares.

