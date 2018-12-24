Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 240.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 43,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,052 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14M, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 10.01 million shares traded or 65.16% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 27.36% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.36% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) by 55.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 16,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,459 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $375,000, down from 30,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 2.53M shares traded or 392.34% up from the average. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 17.57% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.57% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q EPS 47c; 30/03/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS 1Q OPER EPS 50C, EST. 50C; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks CEO Jimmy Tallent to Retire Effective June 30; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS: LYNN HARTON WILL BECOME CEO; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Qtrly Cash Div Increase; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, JIMMY TALLENT, WILL RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15C FROM 12C, EST. 12C

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 30.95% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.42 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $43.55 million for 9.37 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 42,991 shares to 233,515 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 54,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.57, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 22 investors sold UCBI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.16 million shares or 1.67% more from 67.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thomasville Retail Bank holds 20,367 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,250 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 8,535 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 99,299 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.06% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). 12,562 are held by Regions Fincl. Bessemer Grp reported 0% stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 35,035 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 4,874 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). 69 were reported by Parkside Fin Commercial Bank Tru. M&T Comml Bank Corp holds 0% or 24,866 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 26,330 shares.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $256.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,675 shares to 5,671 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,404 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Home Construction (ITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold HBI shares while 180 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 351.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 356.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 199,744 shares stake. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Woodstock has invested 0.88% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Shapiro Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Burney holds 38,549 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bruni J V Communication Communication reported 2.07% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Hilltop Holdg holds 29,954 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 70,137 shares. Cibc accumulated 0.03% or 340,556 shares. Peoples Financial Corporation invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Dumont And Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.45% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 62,052 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 1.32% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). New South Capital has 3.26% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 6.63 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 132,997 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 4 insider sales for $231,549 activity. On Monday, November 19 NELSON RONALD L bought $296,600 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 20,000 shares. 20,000 shares valued at $330,322 were sold by JOHNSON JOIA M on Monday, November 5. 6,500 shares valued at $97,370 were bought by Evans Gerald on Monday, November 19. 10,100 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares with value of $147,340 were bought by Hytinen Barry. 40,688 shares were sold by Upchurch W Howard Jr, worth $602,711 on Wednesday, December 12.