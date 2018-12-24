Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 81.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 78,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.70 million, up from 95,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 24.88 million shares traded or 89.96% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 37.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,946 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $748,000, down from 12,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $100.4. About 767,544 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 0.29% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $390.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 36,571 shares to 268,456 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 176,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).

Among 3 analysts covering HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. HDFC Bank Limited had 5 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 21 by Zacks. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, March 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, September 14. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Wednesday, September 2 to “Sell”. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Thursday, August 27.

Another recent and important HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “HDFC Bank: A High Quality Indian Bank – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Applied Materials, Biogen, CyberArk, Electronic Arts, Marathon, Nike, NXP Semiconductors and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron -7% on mixed Q1, downside guide, capex cut – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks That Will Struggle to Rise Again – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “This chart shows a good sign for tech stocks, but the bear is ready to pounce – MarketWatch” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 29 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Applied Materials Inc. had 145 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, January 19, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Agricole. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, November 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4600 target in Thursday, June 29 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Friday, February 19. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 15 report. On Monday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Needham. On Thursday, March 10 the stock rating was maintained by Pacific Crest with “Overweight”. As per Monday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Adirondack stated it has 2,896 shares. 182,071 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Penobscot Inv Mgmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 0.15% or 3.51 million shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Susquehanna Int Gp Llp accumulated 6.69M shares. St Germain D J Com reported 24,060 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 157,832 are owned by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Century accumulated 12.65 million shares. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm has 12,645 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr reported 0.99% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Company accumulated 0.04% or 13,148 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,622 shares to 142,052 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,770 shares, and cut its stake in California Res Corp.