Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 10.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 225,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.65 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 40 shares traded. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) has declined 22.71% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q REVENUE 107.9B RUBLES; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SEES 2018 DIVS AT ABOUT 52B RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NUMBERS MAY NOT BE COMPARABLE WITH ESTS; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q REV. 117B RUBLES, EST. 115B; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 19/04/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS and MEDSI launch a platform for mobile telemedicine services; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s MTS recommends 2017 dividend of 23.4 roubles per share; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q ADJ OIBDA 45.2B RUBLES, EST. 44.40B

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Hunt J B Transport Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 9.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 10,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,032 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.54 million, down from 107,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Hunt J B Transport Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.85. About 1.89M shares traded or 100.16% up from the average. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 10.47% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.47% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Load Volumes Rose 6%; 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Revenue Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B

Among 10 analysts covering Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mobile TeleSystems had 20 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, January 14. On Monday, January 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. Citigroup downgraded Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) rating on Thursday, March 10. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $8 target. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 12. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 24. Raiffeisen Centrobank upgraded Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) on Friday, October 21 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 21 by Citigroup.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 688,168 shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $37.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 32,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19M shares, and cut its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Among 25 analysts covering JB Hunt Trans (NASDAQ:JBHT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JB Hunt Trans had 102 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, October 23. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, December 28. As per Tuesday, April 10, the company rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 2. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 5. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 10 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Friday, January 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 5 with “Overweight”.

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, up 45.19% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.04 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $164.86 million for 15.04 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.72% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. ROBERTS JOHN N also sold $999,380 worth of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares. 16,269 shares were sold by THOMPSON JAMES K, worth $1.98M. 6,126 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares with value of $744,129 were sold by MEE DAVID G.

