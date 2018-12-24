Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 4.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.54% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 33.98 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $288.52 million, down from 35.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 6.35M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has declined 2.63% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 66.26 BLN RUPEES VS 28.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 06/05/2018 – Hindustan Times: ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday, may discuss CEO Chanda Kochhar loan issue; 18/04/2018 – BTVI: ICICI loan case: CBI questions Nupower Renewables CFO; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – SUB:RESPONSE TO QUERIES RECEIVED BY EMAIL ON; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank preparing plan that includes more disclosures related to allegations against CEO – Mint; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI NOTICE ON ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE OF RULES; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Avista Advisory Group founder denies business dealings with India’s ICICI Bank – Mint; 14/03/2018 – ICICI BANK PROPOSED INITIAL OFFER OF ICICI SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK COMMENTS ON SUCCESSION PLAN

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 61.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 91,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,140 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.44 million, up from 147,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 18.08M shares traded or 72.24% up from the average. Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has declined 20.38% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP CEO DAVID GAROFALO SPEAKS IN 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F

Among 22 analysts covering Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Goldcorp Inc. had 70 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 15 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup upgraded the shares of GG in report on Thursday, November 30 to “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, September 29 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by TD Securities on Wednesday, June 14. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, August 14 report. As per Monday, April 23, the company rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 21 by TD Securities. The rating was upgraded by Desjardins Securities to “Buy” on Thursday, October 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GG in report on Monday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”.

Among 7 analysts covering ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. ICICI Bank has $15.0 highest and $12.0 lowest target. $13.50’s average target is 35.95% above currents $9.93 stock price. ICICI Bank had 11 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Zacks given on Wednesday, August 19. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Monday, October 30 to “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 21 by Credit Suisse. UBS upgraded ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) on Friday, October 21 to “Buy” rating. The stock of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 14 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 24 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy”. Zacks upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 3 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research given on Wednesday, August 26. The stock of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs.