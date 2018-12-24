Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by 17.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 7,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,842 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.45 million, down from 40,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $184.94. About 1.35 million shares traded or 132.88% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 22.67% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.67% the S&P500.

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 32.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,168 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $876,000, down from 12,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.15M shares traded or 170.99% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 32.86% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $110 MLN; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly’s rheumatoid arthritis drug it’s working with Incyte on; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 20/04/2018 – LILLY REPORTS ADDED TOP-LINE FROM CYRAMZA PHASE 3 RANGE STUDY; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Phase 3 Study of Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $15.75 million activity. Studer Jacqueline sold $666,823 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Tuesday, November 6. The insider Lane Michael sold 5,912 shares worth $1.44 million. On Tuesday, November 27 the insider HENDERSON REBECCA M sold $682,992. $7.37M worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was sold by AYERS JONATHAN W on Tuesday, August 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold IDXX shares while 207 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 70.63 million shares or 1.73% less from 71.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 125,894 shares. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 110 shares. Principal Group holds 496,037 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc has 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Spark Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity holds 267,946 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap Corporation has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Guardian Communication invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Tiaa Cref Investment Llc holds 290,318 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited has 74,178 shares. Cambridge Trust has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 73,912 shares. The Wisconsin-based Capital Invest Services Of America has invested 0.09% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 87,515 shares. 4,992 were reported by Martingale Asset Management L P.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 16.88% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.77 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $77.61 million for 51.37 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. IDEXX Laboratories had 35 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 13 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America upgraded IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Wednesday, August 23 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 24 by Feltl & Co. Stifel Nicolaus maintained IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Thursday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was reinitiated by Bank of America on Thursday, September 29 with “Neutral”. As per Friday, June 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, January 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Bank of America.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “IDEXX Lets the 2019 Cat Out of the Bag – Motley Fool” on November 05, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Beats on Q3 Earnings, EPS View Up – Zacks.com” published on November 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why You Should Add IDEXX (IDXX) Stock to Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2018. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Should You Add IDEXX (IDXX) Stock to Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Retain IDEXX (IDXX) in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2018.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 19.30% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.34 billion for 20.11 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.16% negative EPS growth.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 29 sales for $384.57 million activity. Another trade for 2,168 shares valued at $206,437 was made by TAI JACKSON P on Thursday, July 26. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $63,342 was made by Zakrowski Donald A on Tuesday, September 4. Zulueta Alfonso G sold 6,000 shares worth $637,830. On Monday, December 10 O’Neill Myles sold $2.82M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 25,000 shares.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (SPY) by 1,628 shares to 332,382 shares, valued at $96.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares (EEM) by 18,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,305 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares (EUFN).

Among 25 analysts covering Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Eli Lilly and Company had 123 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 6, the company rating was initiated by Societe Generale. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 25 by Atlantic Securities. As per Tuesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 7 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 17. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of LLY in report on Saturday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $100 target in Monday, November 16 report. On Monday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann given on Tuesday, October 13.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), Aduro Biotech, Inc. (ADRO) Report Research Collaboration & License Agreement to Develop Novel Immunotherapies – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PAINS Filters In The Real World – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Trade of the Day: Eli Lilly (LLY) – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lilly (LLY) Reports Jardiance Recommended as Preferred SGLT2 Inhibitor for Adults with Type 2 Diabetes and Established Cardiovascular Disease in ACC Expert Consensus Decision Pathway – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold LLY shares while 399 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 794.28 million shares or 1.80% less from 808.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Inc holds 38,180 shares. 2,899 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Limited. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Pennsylvania holds 58,074 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii reported 18,693 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Freestone Capital Ltd holds 25,897 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 6,284 shares. Grassi Mngmt invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Riverhead Mngmt Llc has 0.12% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Shine Invest Advisory Services owns 1,380 shares. Bessemer Group invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 6,365 shares stake. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 139 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 173,238 are held by Guggenheim Cap Lc.