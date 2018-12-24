Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 15.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 42,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 319,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.22M, up from 277,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 1.29M shares traded or 99.10% up from the average. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 5.29% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Independent Bk Cp Mass (INDB) by 3.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.66 million, down from 121,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Independent Bk Cp Mass for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $69.7. About 618,105 shares traded or 483.29% up from the average. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has risen 5.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM INTERNAL SOURCES; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corp. Announces A 19% Increase In The Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. $1.05; 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q EPS $1.00

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $164.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 133,231 shares to 170,339 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold REXR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.90 million shares or 3.32% more from 87.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 103,085 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 2.62 million shares. Prudential owns 0.07% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 1.57M shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 2.23% stake. Glenmede Na invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Stifel has 23,583 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 10,920 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group owns 568 shares. Suffolk Capital Ltd holds 0.14% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) or 31,451 shares. Eii Cap Mngmt invested in 13,589 shares. Investec Asset Limited accumulated 0% or 18,168 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 10,132 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Since November 16, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $50,466 activity.

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan bullish on residential, industrial REITs, not so much on malls – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rexford Industrial Realty: This 5.875% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2017. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2018: DOTA, SUI, REXR – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering Rexford Industrial (NYSE:REXR), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Rexford Industrial had 37 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 16 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, August 26. The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 23. Wunderlich downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, February 22 report. As per Tuesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, September 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 23. The company was downgraded on Friday, December 15 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 46.07% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.89 per share. INDB’s profit will be $36.50M for 13.40 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Independent Bank has $85.0 highest and $45 lowest target. $57.33’s average target is -17.75% below currents $69.7 stock price. Independent Bank had 27 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) on Friday, January 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, April 20. As per Wednesday, August 31, the company rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 3 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy” on Friday, January 22. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was upgraded by Wood. Compass Point upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, July 21 report. Zacks downgraded Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) on Wednesday, August 26 to “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Compass Point to “Neutral”. Compass Point maintained Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) on Friday, October 16 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Reasons to Bet on Independent Bank (INDB) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank OZK Leads Regional Banks Down – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – September 24, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Rockland Trust taps ex-Commerce exec to lead new Worcester office – Boston Business Journal” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire makes acquisition, weeks after surprise CEO departure – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.44, from 1.88 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 3 investors sold INDB shares while 49 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 22.01 million shares or 1.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Lc has 72,524 shares. Principal Gp Inc holds 0.02% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) or 231,998 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Limited reported 675 shares stake. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 303 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 9,086 shares. 46,271 are held by Prudential Fincl Incorporated. New England Rech Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 27,165 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Opus Capital Grp invested in 0.46% or 24,852 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 991,940 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 117,000 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Penobscot Invest Management Comm invested 0.15% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).