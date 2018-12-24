Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 3.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 65,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.34 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 2.27M shares traded or 69.14% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 9.70% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.70% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 3.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 3,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 97,241 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.70M, down from 100,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “IBM’s Ginni Rometty blasts internet companies’ ‘irresponsible handling’ of personal data – MarketWatch” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget IBM, Microsoft Is a Better â€œMature” Tech Stock – Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018, Fool.com published: “IBM Raises Cash Ahead of Megadeal – The Motley Fool” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Goldcorp and IBM find way to improve predictability for gold mineralization – MINING.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why VMware Stock Jumped 18.4% in November – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 19. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 11 by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Thursday, July 19. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $178 target. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 4 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, January 8. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, November 10. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 31 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 12.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. Another trade for 11,451 shares valued at $1.67M was sold by Gherson Diane J. 4,311 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $495,846 were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY. OWENS JAMES W bought 1,000 shares worth $114,673. $249,722 worth of stock was bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1. $232,838 worth of stock was bought by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jag Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 7,120 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co holds 0.77% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,000 shares. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 9,639 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt owns 13,927 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% or 12,604 shares. Philadelphia reported 5,777 shares. Cibc Markets accumulated 329,201 shares. Oarsman Cap Incorporated holds 5,810 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Braun Stacey Associates invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hutchinson Cap Management Ca has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Estabrook Cap Management owns 87,817 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Seizert Partners Ltd accumulated 0.51% or 91,361 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 29,752 shares stake.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $11.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 109,102 shares to 638,980 shares, valued at $50.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 67,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp Com (NYSE:BC).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $245,004 activity. 357 Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares with value of $17,861 were sold by FRIBOURG PAUL J. 664 shares were sold by LASKAWY PHILIP A, worth $32,191 on Monday, December 3. DIKER CHARLES M sold $17,857 worth of stock or 357 shares. $109,182 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) was sold by BERMAN ANN E.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $52.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 17,775 shares to 246,476 shares, valued at $36.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 549,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold L shares while 141 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 192.82 million shares or 0.29% less from 193.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd has 0.09% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 300,737 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 51,379 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Schwab Charles Inv Inc holds 0.04% or 1.19M shares. Hartford Investment holds 0.05% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 31,170 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc owns 33,914 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hikari Power Limited holds 0.05% or 9,700 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Barry Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Prospector Partners Lc owns 14,250 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.05% or 510,160 shares. Macquarie Limited accumulated 8,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% or 280,279 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 12.05% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.83 per share. L’s profit will be $228.97 million for 15.02 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.05% negative EPS growth.