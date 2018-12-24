Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 5.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 22,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 401,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.19M, down from 423,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 37 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 42.52% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M

Axel Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axel Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $968,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axel Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 7.83M shares traded or 53.55% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 17.92% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 17/04/2018 – JetBlue Grows Again in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood with Start Date Set for New Grand Cayman Service; 04/04/2018 – JETBLUE: DAVID CHECKETTS TO LEAVE BOARD; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS IT REMAINS `DEEPLY ENGAGED’ IN JETBLUE FLEET TALKS; 25/04/2018 – Ontario International Airport welcomes JetBlue; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ORDERS COMBINED 183 ENGINES, SPARES FOR AIRBUS NEOS; 09/04/2018 – JetBlue Launches `GreenUp™’ Campaign in Celebration of Earth Month; 21/05/2018 – A JetBlue-backed private-jet company will become the launch customer for up to 100 hybrid-to-electric planes; 22/05/2018 – JetBlue’s Soar with Reading® Initiative Lands in San Francisco and Oakland This Summer; 12/04/2018 – JetSuite Plans 100-Plane Fleet With Qatar and JetBlue Backing; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS CASM EX-FUEL GROWTH TO INFLECT DURING SECOND HALF OF YEAR

Among 11 analysts covering Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Heico Corporation had 46 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 26 by Jefferies. The stock of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 19 by SunTrust. Canaccord Genuity maintained HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) on Tuesday, October 24 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, December 22 by Bank of America. Bank of America upgraded the shares of HEI in report on Tuesday, August 29 to “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 18, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, June 8. Jefferies maintained the shares of HEI in report on Tuesday, December 19 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its down 3.02, from 4.23 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 16 investors sold HEI shares while 91 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 41.24% less from 65.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 1,128 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 16,005 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Girard Partners Ltd holds 0% or 222 shares. Nomura Holding Inc holds 32,379 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Llc invested in 1,250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 20,708 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 90,688 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 610 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Piedmont Investment Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 4,569 shares. 13,034 were reported by Thomson Horstmann Bryant. Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc reported 586,411 shares stake.

Since July 11, 2018, it had 10 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $216,430 activity. The insider SCHRIESHEIM ALAN sold 5,347 shares worth $334,693. $115,644 worth of stock was bought by MENDELSON LAURANS A on Tuesday, October 9. MAYRHUBER WOLFGANG bought $115,820 worth of stock. 325 shares valued at $20,638 were bought by Neitzel Julie on Tuesday, July 31. MENDELSON VICTOR H also bought $115,644 worth of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) shares. MENDELSON ERIC A bought $115,732 worth of stock or 1,312 shares.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 6,100 shares to 24,000 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everbridge Inc by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold JBLU shares while 107 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 261.41 million shares or 1.07% less from 264.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 0.09% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 13,004 shares. 6.01 million are owned by Frontier Cap Mngmt Company Ltd. Toronto Dominion Bankshares accumulated 48 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc has 679,904 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wilsey Asset Mgmt has 416,451 shares for 3.49% of their portfolio. Nwi Mgmt LP holds 4.06% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 2.97 million shares. Moreover, Snow Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 1.48% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) or 263,412 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.05% or 531,770 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.36% or 181,800 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 17,388 shares. Old Bank In invested in 15,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis holds 80,496 shares. Quantum Mgmt reported 199,694 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.05% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.32 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $109.72M for 10.78 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $330,100 activity. On Monday, July 16 St George Martin J sold $58,170 worth of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) or 3,000 shares. HNAT JAMES G had sold 6,000 shares worth $115,800 on Thursday, September 13.

Among 19 analysts covering Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 37% are positive. Jetblue Airways had 64 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co downgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) on Wednesday, January 4 to “Market Perform” rating. Stephens maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 17 report. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of JBLU in report on Tuesday, January 30 to “Overweight” rating. Imperial Capital maintained JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) rating on Wednesday, July 29. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $30 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, November 22 by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, November 1. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, January 30 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) on Wednesday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 12 by Cowen & Co.