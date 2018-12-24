Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 135.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 16,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,129 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.53M, up from 11,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 2.27M shares traded or 28.95% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 45.85% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.85% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 09/03/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: Candace Owens on Her Shift to Activism After YouTube Success; 26/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280920 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 13, 2015; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EPS 82c; 27/04/2018 – Owens Corning Completes Acquisition Of Guangde SKD Rock Wool Manufacture Co., Ltd., A Chinese Mineral Wool Manufacturer; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 7,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 287,012 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.66 million, down from 294,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 567 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Intuitive Surgical vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Indian regulator issues Baby Powder order to J&J – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 1 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, July 21, the company rating was downgraded by BTIG Research. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 18. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities on Friday, July 21 to “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, June 2. UBS maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, January 2 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, November 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus accumulated 0.3% or 224,562 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 80,818 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 0.7% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). D E Shaw Incorporated accumulated 552,123 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com Dba Holt Capital Prtn LP invested in 0.93% or 23,776 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company holds 1.18% or 9.94M shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 280,763 shares. Strategic Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 19,674 shares. Sol Cap Mngmt reported 0.47% stake. Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 1.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Summit Asset Management Limited Company reported 13,828 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. First Bankshares Trust owns 20,331 shares. Scholtz And holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,000 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 46,368 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank And invested in 182,112 shares or 2.57% of the stock.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Sneed Michael E sold 30,943 shares worth $4.41M. 40,000 shares valued at $5.77M were sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. 3,643 shares were sold by Kapusta Ronald A, worth $536,638. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $133,910 was made by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14. 2,000 shares valued at $268,731 were bought by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. Gorsky Alex sold $38.60M worth of stock or 264,465 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $407.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 3,671 shares to 16,167 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 20,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,553 shares, and cut its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $88,524 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 65 investors sold OC shares while 126 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 100.48 million shares or 5.60% less from 106.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2.76 million are held by Victory Cap Incorporated. Fifth Third Retail Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 18,305 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has 49,769 shares. Nomura holds 0% or 18,554 shares. Jag Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Arizona-based Tci Wealth Incorporated has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Robecosam Ag holds 2,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 20,242 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 4,971 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 255,784 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs owns 100 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.04M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lodge Hill Capital Lc invested 4.4% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).