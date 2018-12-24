Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 160% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 4,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,605 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $864,000, up from 2,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $115.95. About 5.49 million shares traded or 155.89% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has declined 5.07% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 76.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 15,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,313 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 21.14M shares traded or 85.35% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Kimberly Clark Stock Gained 11% in November – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should You Buy Kimberly-Clark? It Depends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kimberly-Clark Is The Classical Defensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why We Reluctantly Sold Kimberly-Clark After Q2 2018 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Stock Analysis – Kimberly-Clark Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KMB shares while 410 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 240.73 million shares or 3.47% less from 249.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Maple Capital Mngmt reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Proshare Advisors Llc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 669,738 were reported by Apg Asset Management Nv. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 2,822 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Schroder Investment Mgmt has 0.34% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1.75 million shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na holds 6,274 shares. Moreover, Buckhead Management Limited Liability Com has 0.35% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 9,967 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 20,462 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Boyar Asset Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,750 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 53,745 shares. 32,195 are owned by Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Co. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 296,278 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 701,708 shares. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Among 20 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 0 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 77 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, October 25. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 24. On Tuesday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Neutral”. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, October 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by Societe Generale. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 11 by Citigroup. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, October 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, September 15. RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $121 target in Wednesday, April 26 report.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14,377 shares to 50,567 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 82,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,971 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fd Inc (MYD).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $111,180 was made by Melucci Jeffrey P. on Wednesday, November 14. Powell Aaron sold $116,551 worth of stock. Another trade for 6,445 shares valued at $756,256 was sold by PALMER ANTHONY J..

Among 45 analysts covering Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), 39 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Halliburton Company had 174 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, October 1. Barclays Capital maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Monday, March 28 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 23. Howard Weil maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Wednesday, June 15 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 14 by FBR Capital. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Sector Perform” rating by Howard Weil on Thursday, October 20. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60.0 target in Tuesday, January 23 report. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 13 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: My Opinion After Third-Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Energy Stocks to Sell Amid Crashing Oil Prices – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) – TAC Adds New Air Freight Pricing Routes – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton EPS estimates cut at Citi as Q4 ‘unlikely the trough’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. 15,989 shares were sold by Brown James S, worth $648,034 on Thursday, September 20. Shares for $93,680 were sold by Pope Lawrence J.