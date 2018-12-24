Wcm Investment Management decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 99.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wcm Investment Management sold 355,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,025 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $741,000, down from 358,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wcm Investment Management who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $177.18. About 445,630 shares traded or 45.24% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 1.60% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) by 10.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 7,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.99 million, down from 67,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07M shares traded or 50.52% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.87 per share. TYL’s profit will be $36.88M for 46.63 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) rating on Wednesday, September 20. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $200.0 target. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 11 by Maxim Group. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. On Monday, June 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Thursday, February 18. FBR Capital maintained Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) rating on Monday, July 30. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $206 target. On Friday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 9 by Maxim Group. As per Friday, September 22, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tyler Technologies to Provide Odyssey Case Manager Solution to Bell County, Texas – Business Wire” on November 27, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies Expands Presence in Northern Tier Pennsylvania Counties with New World Public Safety Solutions – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Tyler Technologies to Provide Consolidated Public Safety Solutions to Washington State’s BiPIN Consortium – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies’ Socrata Connected Government Cloud Solution to Help Manage Bay Area Transportation Data – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies Enhances eFileTexas and re:SearchTX Portals to Protect Sensitive Case Information – Business Wire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Wcm Investment Management, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 295,462 shares to 4.16 million shares, valued at $399.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 25,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $39.97 million activity. Shares for $53,154 were sold by King Luther Jr on Thursday, November 1. $296,937 worth of stock was sold by Carter Glenn A on Tuesday, August 28. $7.45M worth of stock was sold by MARR JOHN S JR on Wednesday, August 29. $1.41M worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was sold by MILLER BRIAN K on Thursday, September 13. Cline Brenda A sold $1.00M worth of stock or 4,000 shares. $4.73 million worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was sold by MOORE H LYNN JR.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Lowe’s – The Motley Fool” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lindsay Corporation: Low International Irrigation Revenues Concerning – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “J.M. Smucker falls to 2018 low – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wedbush On Lowe’s: ‘A New Day’ Has Arrived (NYSE:LOW) – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow drops 470 points to 14-month low in second day of big losses following Fed rate hike – CNBC” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $893,828 activity. The insider CROOM MARSHALL A sold 15,735 shares worth $1.80M. ROGERS BRIAN C bought $880,200 worth of stock.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31M for 28.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $509.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,942 shares to 50,994 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 3,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).