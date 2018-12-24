Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 45.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold 11,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,601 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17 million, down from 24,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $64.12. About 1.25 million shares traded or 46.08% up from the average. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 41.69% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, REVENUES INCREASED 5% AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED 20% IN QTR; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS $1.45, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV 8.6%; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – EARNINGS PER SHARE IN QUARTER WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED 14 CENTS BY CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Japan’s Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 28/05/2018 – EGYPT STATE COMPANY TO SELL UP TO 4 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN EASTERN TOBACCO ON CAIRO EXCHANGE -MINISTRY OF MANPOWER; 12/03/2018 – Taiwan Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +27%; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.42B

Benchmark Capital Advisors increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc De Com New (DAL) by 34.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benchmark Capital Advisors bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,350 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.10M, up from 27,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc De Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 132 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 15/05/2018 – OUTGOING HEAD OF AIR FRANCE KLM SAYS TO SUBMIT TO U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON WEDNESDAY DETAILS OF DEAL WITH DELTA DAL.N TO BUY VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – DELTA, AIR FRANCE-KLM & VIRGIN STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2; 16/05/2018 – DELTA AIR HIRES FORMER UNITED INVESTOR CHIEF STEWART FOR IR; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 42 investors sold DAL shares while 336 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 568.12 million shares or 0.05% less from 568.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 5.24 million shares. 15.63 million are held by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. National Svcs Wi holds 21,716 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Sei Invests accumulated 175,365 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0.22% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Illinois-based Alyeska Investment Group LP has invested 1.26% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Regent Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 27,157 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Capital Advsrs Inc Ok has 0.77% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bremer Trust Association holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 15,905 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Tn accumulated 150 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 95 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 3. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Friday, January 13. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Friday, September 7 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, March 29. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Friday, September 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $75.0 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $66 target in Thursday, February 4 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 5 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 15 by Evercore. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, November 1.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 selling transactions for $5.31 million activity. $211,460 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were bought by Mattson George N. $1.29 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by CARP DANIEL A on Wednesday, July 25. $526,514 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by West W Gilbert on Wednesday, July 18. Bastian Edward H sold $1.93 million worth of stock. Meynard Craig M also sold $97,378 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Friday, July 27. Smith Joanne D also sold $649,250 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Thursday, July 19.

Among 17 analysts covering ManpowerGroup Inc (NYSE:MAN), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. ManpowerGroup Inc had 63 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 29 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 2 report. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 22. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 23. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, January 22 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, October 22 report. The stock of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 18 by Avondale. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, January 18.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.30 million activity. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider DOWNE WILLIAM bought $324,840. $1.05 million worth of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was sold by SWAN MARA E on Friday, August 31.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $117.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 2,892 shares to 60,413 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 4.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.12 per share. MAN’s profit will be $136.66M for 7.25 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.47 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.