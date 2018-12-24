Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK) by 6.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.95% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 66,658 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.59M, down from 71,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Utils Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $78.89. About 30,489 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 8.14% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp. Holding (MKL) by 14.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 1,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,057 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.76 million, up from 7,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp. Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $968.85. About 14,994 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.91% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 14 investors sold CPK shares while 55 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 10.37 million shares or 3.56% more from 10.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt Research reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Comml Bank Of Mellon accumulated 406,311 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Voya Investment Limited Com has invested 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) or 72,340 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 4,995 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). 2,573 are owned by Telemus Capital. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Moreover, First Manhattan Commerce has 0.03% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 67,907 shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 28,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,365 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt holds 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) or 2,900 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 3,600 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $450,621 activity. On Monday, July 2 SCHIMKAITIS JOHN R sold $197,750 worth of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) or 2,500 shares. $42,225 worth of stock was sold by Householder Jeffry M on Thursday, September 27. 23 shares were bought by Moriarty James F, worth $1,854.

Analysts await Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 31.18% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CPK’s profit will be $19.98 million for 16.17 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Utilities Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.82% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Chesapeake Utilities had 19 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 10 report. On Monday, August 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Janney Capital to “Neutral”. On Friday, December 9 the stock rating was initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 2. The stock of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) earned “Long-Term Buy” rating by Hilliard Lyons on Friday, June 24. Janney Capital upgraded the shares of CPK in report on Friday, November 2 to “Buy” rating. Janney Capital downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 24 report. As per Monday, September 24, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, November 29.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 75,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $8.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MKL shares while 135 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 10.17 million shares or 4.96% less from 10.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bancorp Of New York Mellon owns 54,223 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.04% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Citigroup owns 3,219 shares. Snyder Cap Management LP has invested 0.3% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.06% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Leavell Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,041 shares or 0% of the stock. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Company reported 8,000 shares stake. Tudor Et Al owns 508 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). D E Shaw Inc accumulated 7,835 shares. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 242,399 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs holds 0.02% or 1,090 shares in its portfolio. Twin stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Among 5 analysts covering Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Markel Corporation had 13 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 19 by William Blair. The stock of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 4 by SunTrust. The rating was upgraded by William Blair on Thursday, April 14 to “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MKL in report on Monday, July 10 with “Hold” rating. SunTrust maintained Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) rating on Friday, October 27. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $1100.0 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 26 by Boenning & Scattergood. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of MKL in report on Friday, August 7 to “” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 2 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”.