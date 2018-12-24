Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 2,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,824 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.70 million, down from 33,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 2,360 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Marriott International Inc. Cla (MAR) by 50.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 2,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,665 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $351,000, down from 5,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Marriott International Inc. Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.88. About 4.32 million shares traded or 78.73% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 16/04/2018 – Marriott International Unveils Unified Loyalty Programs With One Set of Benefits; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 05/03/2018 – Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Adj EPS $1.34

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. 35,051 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares with value of $5.40M were sold by Johnson Denise C.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.98 EPS, up 37.96% or $0.82 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.76B for 10.07 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $220.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 5,450 shares to 7,850 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.12 per share. MAR’s profit will be $477.58 million for 18.37 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

