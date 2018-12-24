Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) by 8481.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 154,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.95 million, up from 1,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.72 million shares traded or 145.77% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 1.00% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 9.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 1,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,331 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.80 million, down from 17,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $13.86 during the last trading session, reaching $446.02. About 1.83 million shares traded or 107.72% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 selling transactions for $59.70 million activity. 1,000 shares were sold by Johnson Amal M, worth $500,000 on Tuesday, October 23. $15.24 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by GUTHART GARY S. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $10.49M was sold by Rosa David J.. 2,652 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $1.48M were sold by Brogna Salvatore. Shares for $123,002 were sold by Samath Jamie. Another trade for 245 shares valued at $127,690 was sold by SMITH LONNIE M.

Among 23 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Intuitive Surgical Inc had 91 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, January 26, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 20. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Wednesday, April 18. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $515 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann given on Thursday, January 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, October 23. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, October 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Friday, July 20 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ISRG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ISRG, RIG, NTNX – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades – Nasdaq” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical: The Medical Robotics 800 Pound Gorilla – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 26 investors sold ISRG shares while 235 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.44% less from 94.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 385 shares. Chilton Limited Co holds 1,830 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ithaka Llc owns 360 shares. Biondo Inv Advsrs Ltd Company owns 10.33% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 75,782 shares. Cambridge Investment reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Parkside Finance National Bank holds 81 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1St Source Financial Bank holds 0.03% or 582 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 1.11 million shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,953 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.36% stake. Farmers And Merchants Invs has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 436,262 are held by Schwab Charles Inv Management. Ent Fincl Ser Corporation holds 0.01% or 29 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 1.29M shares. Riverpark Capital Management Limited Co holds 2.93% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 26,480 shares.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $984.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree U.S. Smallcap Earni (EES) by 18,170 shares to 942,045 shares, valued at $37.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 6,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total Intl S (IXUS).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 19.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.07 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $282.07 million for 45.14 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 416.43 million shares or 0.13% less from 416.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nippon Life Insurance invested in 9.25% or 5.25M shares. Fdx Advisors reported 0.1% stake. Eqis Management reported 2,668 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has 0.35% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Boston Research And Mgmt owns 2,620 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 32,370 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Ww holds 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 11,327 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 907 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 0.45% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 37.42 million shares. Putnam Fl Management holds 205,876 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Liability Com holds 12,660 shares. Regions Financial invested in 0.01% or 16,394 shares. Diamond Hill Cap reported 1.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 867,929 shares stake.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $749.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 4,723 shares to 26,262 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 205,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.83 million activity.

Among 17 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Marsh & McLennan had 45 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, November 7 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Wednesday, December 6. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. Sandler O’Neill maintained it with “Buy” rating and $94.0 target in Thursday, February 1 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, April 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 13 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, October 15. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 4 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “US Antitrust Approval Granted for Marsh & McLennan’s Acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc – Business Wire” on October 15, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer and HLTH Collaborate to Engage Employers in Reshaping the Future of Health – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Guy Carpenter Names Ross Howard Vice Chairman – Business Wire” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan’s Mercer unit in pacts for two acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Companies: A Not So Obvious Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2018.