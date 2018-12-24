Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 2,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 155,386 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.59M, down from 157,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 6,636 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (CZR) by 2.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.18M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.55M, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entertain Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 31.17M shares traded or 60.05% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 42.39% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $172,937 activity. Roca Marco also sold $146,453 worth of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Tuesday, November 13.

Among 12 analysts covering Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Caesars Entertainment had 18 analyst reports since December 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Tuesday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Thursday, August 2 report. Barclays Capital maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Monday, December 14 with “Underweight” rating. As per Wednesday, May 31, the company rating was initiated by Oppenheimer. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, March 7. Nomura initiated the shares of CZR in report on Friday, October 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 24 by SunTrust. As per Monday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CZR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 752.94 million shares or 2.02% more from 738.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Victory Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cqs Cayman Lp holds 1.81 million shares. Advent Cap Mngmt De holds 0.02% or 85,281 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,323 shares. Clearline Capital Ltd Partnership reported 3.66% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 9,812 are owned by Thompson Davis And Com. 12.67 million were accumulated by Highline Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 47,714 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 122,226 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt invested 0.15% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 2.64M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brookfield Asset invested in 0.02% or 460,000 shares. Whittier Trust Company, California-based fund reported 4,061 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 61 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mason Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.29% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $453.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 554,896 shares to 482,615 shares, valued at $22.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ichor Holdings Shs by 562,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,312 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $282.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,589 shares to 75,874 shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS initiated Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, May 17 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 7 by Evercore. On Thursday, September 28 the stock rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, July 14. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 1. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, April 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Thursday, February 1. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 29 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Friday, February 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $195 target.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Convergence Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 1,617 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Texas-based Beck Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has 2,387 shares. 3,035 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Grp Llc. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has 178,105 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 238,256 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.45% or 16,360 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 2,671 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.13M shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Huber Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.81% or 56,050 shares. Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.45% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 285,160 shares. Moreover, Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc has 1.33% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Axa invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. 2,475 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $486,015 on Friday, November 2.