Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Materialise Nv (MTLS) by 128.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 49,200 shares as the company's stock declined 2.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,456 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.21M, up from 38,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Materialise Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 11.65% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 2.25 million shares traded or 1127.89% up from the average. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has risen 0.64% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,431 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.21M, down from 76,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 4.35M shares traded or 85.03% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $32.46 million activity. 1,197 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $172,886 were sold by Sackman Stuart. Eberhard Michael C sold $1.37M worth of stock. $901,811 worth of stock was sold by Black Maria on Friday, August 31. Ayala John sold $1.74 million worth of stock. 2,334 shares were sold by Bonarti Michael A, worth $337,896 on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 8,323 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by Siegmund Jan on Friday, August 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings.

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 29 by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, November 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Monday, August 3 report. On Wednesday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs upgraded Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Monday, December 11 to “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, August 28 report.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53 million for 26.56 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq" on July 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Notable Friday Option Activity: ADP, BA, COL – Nasdaq" published on November 16, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "Noteworthy ETF Outflows: PWB, ADP, TXN, VMW – Nasdaq" on December 12, 2018.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32M and $334.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 6,400 shares to 130,570 shares, valued at $7.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "3D Printing in Vogue: 4 MedTech Stocks to Keep an Eye On – Nasdaq" on March 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Bounce/Lag Momentum – Winning Stocks In A Market Downturn – Seeking Alpha" published on December 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "Materialise Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq" on December 04, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Materialise NV has $20.0 highest and $7 lowest target. $12.75’s average target is -40.08% below currents $21.28 stock price. Materialise NV had 5 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Tuesday, May 24 by FBR Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) on Friday, August 11 with “Outperform” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 9 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, October 13 with “Buy”.