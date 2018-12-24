Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 42.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 145,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,139 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.30 million, down from 344,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 12.36M shares traded or 69.85% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,374 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.78M, up from 87,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47 million shares traded or 126.01% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 7.32 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9,996 shares to 31,754 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. JOHRI AKHIL also sold $465,591 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $633.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 8,114 shares to 201,861 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,407 shares, and cut its stake in American Natl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB).