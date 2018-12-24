Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (MET) by 45.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $93.36 million, down from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 12.36M shares traded or 69.85% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life

Roystone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 5.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roystone Capital Management Lp sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 301,106 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.94 million, down from 319,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roystone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $108.34. About 2.89M shares traded or 72.67% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 7.32 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. MetLife has $7800 highest and $46 lowest target. $55.53's average target is 43.75% above currents $38.63 stock price.

More recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MetLife Is Properly Positioned For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “MetLife Names New Leaders for Japan and EMEA – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $521,196 activity. $173,732 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) shares were sold by COLES N ANTHONY. $173,732 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) was sold by KNOWLES MARIE L/CA on Friday, August 31.

Among 22 analysts covering McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, down 6.74% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.41 per share. MCK’s profit will be $621.29M for 8.52 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.