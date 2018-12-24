Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 45.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 13,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,584 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.99M, up from 29,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 41.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 16,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.17 million, down from 39,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $101.37. About 3.39M shares traded or 27.03% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 1.22% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, January 23 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 7 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 1. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, April 27. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 22 by Pacific Crest. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 21 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 1.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Large-Cap Tech Stocks Leading the December Meltdown – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft confirms Edge revamp, coming to Mac – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Biggest Threats to Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 4, 2018 : GE, QQQ, VG, MSFT, T, S, AABA, CMCSA, PBR, VZ, SBUX, SYMC – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $146.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 52,116 shares to 62,364 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 9,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,328 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc owns 1.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,747 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.78% or 187,682 shares. White Pine has 77,201 shares for 4.23% of their portfolio. Logan Cap Mgmt holds 1.49% or 198,582 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 1,752 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd has 48,409 shares. Hexavest reported 1.35 million shares. Ulysses Mngmt Limited Co reported 2.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited owns 0.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 72,150 shares. Grassi Inv Mgmt accumulated 2.78% or 164,394 shares. Veritas Inv Mgmt (Uk) Limited invested in 236,505 shares. Spinnaker has invested 1.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bluecrest Management Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,155 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 113,588 shares for 4.38% of their portfolio. Light Street Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 573,000 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by BROD FRANK H, worth $2.15M. The insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45M. On Friday, October 26 Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 203,418 shares. 118,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $13.09M were sold by Hood Amy.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, up 72.88% or $0.86 from last year’s $1.18 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $232.21M for 12.42 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.86% EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software had 96 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9100 target in Tuesday, June 27 report. On Tuesday, December 18 the stock rating was reinitiated by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 18 by BTIG Research. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, July 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, September 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Thursday, February 8 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Thursday, November 8 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Activision Blizzard the Best Video Game Stock to Buy? – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA reiterates 51% upside for TTWO, saying fears are overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is Take-Two Interactive a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, MU, AMSF – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Pull the Trigger on ATVI Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $8.38 million activity. Sheresky Michael also sold $24,720 worth of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares. $10.05M worth of stock was bought by Viera Paul E on Friday, August 24.