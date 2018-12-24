Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 3,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,441 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.20 million, up from 112,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Techtarget Inc (TTGT) by 29.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.80M, up from 111,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Techtarget Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 1.18M shares traded or 127.67% up from the average. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 2.74% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC QTRLY SHR $0.07; 12/04/2018 – Google Named Official Cloud Sponsor of Actifio’s Data Driven 2018 Conference; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 16/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 22/05/2018 – TechTarget Wins 31 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE); 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $122.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.7% Position in TechTarget; 06/03/2018 TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $122 MLN TO $124 MLN; 15/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $127.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 40,100 shares to 41,390 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 205,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 29 selling transactions for $25.20 million activity. $38,420 worth of stock was sold by Noreck Daniel T on Monday, October 15. Strakosch Greg had sold 4,018 shares worth $56,373. $544,495 worth of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares were sold by Cotoia Michael. Hawk Don sold $282,488 worth of stock. Beam Kevin had sold 10,000 shares worth $279,900. Levenson Bruce also sold $914,625 worth of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) on Thursday, September 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 2.57 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 18 investors sold TTGT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.98 million shares or 34.51% more from 12.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bank Of America De has invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). 36,600 are owned by Strs Ohio. 1.30 million are owned by Renaissance Techs Lc. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 20,620 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 31,596 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation holds 91,765 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). 584 are owned by Tower Research Limited Com (Trc). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Prudential Incorporated has invested 0.01% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Element Capital Management Ltd Company owns 13,949 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.24% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Victory Cap Management stated it has 12,663 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.66M shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 54,870 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TechTarget had 19 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 12 report. Craig Hallum downgraded TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) on Wednesday, August 10 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 17 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Wednesday, July 20. The stock of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 7. The rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum on Thursday, August 9 to “Hold”. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12 target in Thursday, February 11 report. On Friday, August 7 the stock rating was upgraded by TheStreet to “Hold”.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $829.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 22,241 shares to 444,945 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Voting Cap Stk Cl by 380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Income F (FAX).

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $79 target in Friday, October 27 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by William Blair on Friday, October 21. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105.0 target in Friday, January 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bernstein given on Thursday, February 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Wednesday, November 15 with “Buy”. Global Equities Research maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 28 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loeb Ptnrs, a New York-based fund reported 41,620 shares. New Vernon Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,542 shares. Private Asset Mngmt owns 131,920 shares. Barnett And Com Inc holds 0.06% or 1,087 shares. Maple has 197,372 shares. Graham Cap Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 31,659 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 123,338 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 2.61% or 88.80M shares in its portfolio. Sfmg Llc invested in 49,088 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Moreover, Huntington Bancorporation has 2.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.19 million shares. Skba Management Ltd Llc reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clearbridge Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 168,899 shares. Florida-based Jaffetilchin Prtn Lc has invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Middleton And Company Ma has invested 1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eastern Bank & Trust reported 206,282 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Shares for $13.09 million were sold by Hood Amy. 203,418 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya. Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45 million worth of stock. 2,000 shares were sold by BROD FRANK H, worth $214,363 on Monday, November 5.