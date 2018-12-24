Financial Consulate Inc increased its stake in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) by 74.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Consulate Inc bought 96,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,851 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.37M, up from 129,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Consulate Inc who had been investing in Modine Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 434,395 shares traded or 68.55% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 44.25% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (Call) (BX) by 95.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 642 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $793,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 11.73M shares traded or 86.74% up from the average. The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has declined 4.51% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic EPS 65c; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE HAVE AGREED TO ACQUIRE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS, LLC; 04/05/2018 – CIRSA MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON PROPOSED BLACKSTONE PURCHASE; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone sells out of Hilton Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan Daily Inflows $130.2M; 07/03/2018 – Blackstone and Techstars Announce Partnership to Support Student Entrepreneurs Globally; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Results Top Expectations–Update; 30/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Gray sees scope for Italian deals despite political strife; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES- IN SOME CONDITIONS, BRE LANDMARK PARENT REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $336 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF BLACKSTONE DEAL; 05/04/2018 – Hispania Trades 6% Lower Following Blackstone Bid

Financial Consulate Inc, which manages about $333.98M and $175.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 194,317 shares to 57,007 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 20,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,883 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Modine granted New Hot Gas Reheat System Patent – PRNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Modine (MOD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Zacks.com” published on October 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Crashed 10% Today – Motley Fool” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s What Analysts Could Be Missing About General Electric Stock – The Motley Fool” published on November 24, 2018 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin Gets a Thumbs Up From NYSEâ€™s Chairman – Barron’s” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $250,302 activity.

Among 4 analysts covering Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Modine Manufacturing had 8 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Wednesday, January 31. The stock of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) earned “Hold” rating by ValuEngine on Monday, May 29. On Thursday, March 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Seaport Global to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy”. The stock of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) earned “Buy” rating by Gabelli on Tuesday, January 31. As per Friday, May 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Tuesday, August 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 15 investors sold MOD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.16 million shares or 5.40% less from 45.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Frontier Capital Mngmt Com Llc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Oarsman Cap accumulated 1.5% or 249,567 shares. Snow Mgmt LP owns 0.05% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 71,862 shares. Laurion Mngmt Lp invested 0.01% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 74,597 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 43,971 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 239,791 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Art Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) or 41,663 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 68,000 shares. Moreover, Granahan Invest Mgmt Inc Ma has 0.49% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). The Maryland-based Fin Consulate has invested 1.91% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). 5,781 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.19% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Geode Capital Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $24.60 million activity.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $269.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 33,710 shares to 33,800 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWW) by 8,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 19 analysts covering The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. The Blackstone Group L.P. had 77 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) rating on Monday, April 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $41 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 2 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 22 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) on Thursday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, February 6. Deutsche Bank maintained The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) rating on Friday, September 18. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $43 target. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, January 10 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank downgraded The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) on Friday, March 11 to “Hold” rating.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 7.04% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.71 per share. BX’s profit will be $786.24M for 10.80 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.