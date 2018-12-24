Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 16,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,691 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.69M, up from 103,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 4.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 7,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 188,007 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.08M, up from 180,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 17.48M shares traded or 121.14% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by BROD FRANK H, worth $2.15M on Wednesday, October 31. $4.45M worth of stock was sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Friday, August 31. $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Hood Amy. 203,418 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $21.70M.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) May Be Acquiring Mellanox – Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” on December 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/17/2018: DCAR, SPI, CSIQ, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Cloud Stock: Veeva Systems vs. Salesforce – Nasdaq” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QAD Inc. (QADA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Success of Teams Shows the Strength of Microsoft Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Florida-based Noesis Mangement has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 461,406 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 1.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.17 million shares. Trillium Asset Management holds 2.56% or 447,965 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Management Inc Ny has invested 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Professional Planning Grp has invested 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 2.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,854 are held by Karp Cap Mgmt. Essex Invest Company Ltd Company reported 102,913 shares. Driehaus Management Lc reported 8,660 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kistler owns 14,225 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 3.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.10M shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 197,240 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. Concorde Asset Limited Co accumulated 0.51% or 4,556 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, May 24. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 25 report. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, October 23 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, July 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 21 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. As per Friday, May 11, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, January 27. On Friday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform”.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 9,850 shares to 14,202 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FHLC) by 352,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,575 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXL).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Arla Foods to Acquire Kraft-Branded Cheese Business in Middle East and Africa from Mondelez International – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “September 28th Options Now Available For Mondelez International (MDLZ) – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HSY Stock Is Proving Chocolate Safe From the Bear – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.54 million activity. Myers Daniel P. also sold $1.21 million worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares.