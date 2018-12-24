Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 36.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,346 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.68M, up from 35,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 4.55 million shares traded or 153.53% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 7.71% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Comerica Securities Inc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 26.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Securities Inc bought 9,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,494 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.11 million, up from 36,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Securities Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 8.84M shares traded or 111.76% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST WARNS EX-EMPLOYEE MAY HAVE TRIED TO STEAL DATA: RTRS; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – SunTrust Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Former Employee May Have Done This While Employed With Company; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS BELIEVE UNTIL LATE LAST WEEK THAT INFORMATION ACCESSED BY EX-EMPLOYEE DID NOT LEAVE SUNTRUST- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y; IPT +120-125; 16/05/2018 – Extraction Oil at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

More important recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool" on December 02, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: "Forget BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust: Here Are 3 Better Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool", Fool.com published: "These 2 High-Yield Stocks Are Going in Opposite Directions (for Now) – Motley Fool" on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was released by: Fool.com and their article: "Danger Lurks for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool" with publication date: November 27, 2018.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha" on December 01, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Brokers: WeWork's reported interest in SunTrust Center is 'significant' for downtown – Orlando Business Journal" published on November 27, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: "Science Applications (SAIC) Names Donna Morea as Chair – StreetInsider.com" on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "3 Trashed Stocks to Buy for Fundamental Strength – Investorplace.com" published on December 05, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com's news article titled: "Stocks of Georgia banks battered Tuesday as Dow plunges – Atlanta Business Chronicle" with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Comerica Securities Inc, which manages about $820.57M and $852.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,969 shares to 18,391 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 4,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,764 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

