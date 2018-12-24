Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences In (NBIX) by 35.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 525,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 956,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $117.60 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $70.02. About 1.80M shares traded or 55.90% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has risen 18.36% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Installed Building Products (IBP) by 22.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 26,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,880 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.61 million, up from 117,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Installed Building Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $996.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $31.91. About 1.08 million shares traded or 205.23% up from the average. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has declined 52.40% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.40% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Custom Overhead Door, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Installed Building Site Visit Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 17; 26/03/2018 – Installed Building at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys 2.4% of Installed Building; 19/04/2018 – DJ Installed Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBP); 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q Rev $301.7M; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 26; 09/04/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF H2H BLINDS; 06/03/2018 Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.28, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold IBP shares while 30 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 21.93 million shares or 0.01% more from 21.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard holds 2.17 million shares. 1.82M are held by Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 2,572 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,754 shares. Montag A Associates reported 13,373 shares stake. American Grp Inc Inc owns 17,273 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gp owns 466,348 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 51,580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,900 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) for 31,970 shares. 414,961 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Com Comml Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 9,806 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 3.35M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank has 0% invested in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) for 38,733 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Installed Building Products had 41 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Seaport Global maintained Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) rating on Thursday, March 1. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $80.0 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBP in report on Monday, November 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Zelman to “Hold” on Tuesday, April 5. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, June 19. The rating was initiated by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, December 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Seaport Global. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, October 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, January 22. RBC Capital Markets maintained Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) on Thursday, July 30 with “Outperform” rating. Stephens maintained Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) rating on Thursday, March 1. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $71.0 target.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.61 million activity.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $6.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Cl A (Call) by 19,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $24,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimble Navigation Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 190,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,495 shares, and cut its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $15.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunopta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL) by 117,100 shares to 2.92 million shares, valued at $21.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 26,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals In.

Among 18 analysts covering Neurocrine Biosci (NASDAQ:NBIX), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Neurocrine Biosci had 68 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 3 to “Buy”. As per Thursday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) rating on Tuesday, November 14. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $85.0 target. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $66.0 target in Monday, September 4 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 1 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Friday, August 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, February 22. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold NBIX shares while 95 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 86.00 million shares or 5.83% less from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Adage Cap Prtn Lc reported 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Axa, France-based fund reported 68,822 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 1.31M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 53,843 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Intl Grp Inc Incorporated holds 2,154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 41,008 were reported by Dafna Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. Bailard, a California-based fund reported 4,900 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 23,158 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.7% or 156,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 22,575 shares. 315,790 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt Limited reported 4,141 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

