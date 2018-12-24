Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Descartes Systems (DSGX) by 14.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 126,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 741,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.48 million, down from 867,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Descartes Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 277,491 shares traded or 176.10% up from the average. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 4.73% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 25.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 18,380 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50 million, down from 24,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 1.64M shares traded or 143.72% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 17.39% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $973.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 45,369 shares to 350,358 shares, valued at $27.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferroglobe Plc by 219,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13M shares, and has risen its stake in James Riv Group (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Among 11 analysts covering Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Descartes Systems Group had 39 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of DSGX in report on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) earned “Buy” rating by TD Securities on Monday, May 29. Canaccord Genuity maintained The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) rating on Thursday, May 31. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $35 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) rating on Friday, December 4. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $22 target. On Friday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, May 31. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 31 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, November 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 30 with “Outperform”.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $9.22M for 53.23 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold NXST shares while 78 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.89 million shares or 4.42% less from 50.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Jpmorgan Chase And Communications stated it has 1.96M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Investments Communication Ltd reported 3,634 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Limited Co has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Convergence Investment Prns Ltd Co owns 3,863 shares. Stifel Fincl invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Strs Ohio accumulated 0.03% or 71,400 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd stated it has 118,472 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Company Ltd owns 130,528 shares. Us Bancorp De has 18,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 2% or 491,611 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp has 22,656 shares. 2.28M are held by P2 Capital Prns Ltd Liability Company. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.43% or 11,741 shares.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $172.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Sr Living Corp (NYSE:CSU) by 107,350 shares to 595,350 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $3.45 earnings per share, up 114.29% or $1.84 from last year’s $1.61 per share. NXST’s profit will be $159.38M for 5.33 P/E if the $3.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.74% EPS growth.