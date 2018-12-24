Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Nn Inc (NNBR) by 74.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 374,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 65.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 873,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.63M, up from 499,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Nn Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.89M market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 2.22M shares traded or 209.36% up from the average. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 74.90% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 19/03/2018 – NN INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF NN GROUP N.V; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.3% Position in NN; 03/04/2018 – Beecken Petty O’Keefe & Company Announces Definitive Agreement To Sell Paragon Medical; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – INTENDS TO REAPPOINT DELFIN RUEDA AS MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc to Buy Paragon Medical; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS VICE-CHAIR OF EXECUTIVE BOARD FOR A TERM OF FOUR YEARS; 03/04/2018 – NN,: PACT TO BUY PARAGON MEDICAL; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP INTENDS TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA CFO; 03/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Paragon Medical

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 17.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 42,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 289,342 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.05 million, up from 246,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $100.04. About 1.48M shares traded or 34.11% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 5.41% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Unisys’ (UIS) Stealth Wins Another Award for Cybersecurity – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IDEV, CHKP, AER, INXN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Check Point’s Market Share Is Slipping – Seeking Alpha” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report on Mobile Threat Management – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $11.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 41,669 shares to 394,415 shares, valued at $60.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoes Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) by 50,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23M shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Among 35 analysts covering Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 28 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. had 92 analyst reports since September 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 1. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 17. As per Tuesday, July 10, the company rating was upgraded by BTIG Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 6 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, October 19. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12600 target in Tuesday, May 30 report. The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, January 20 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 26 by Macquarie Research.

Among 8 analysts covering NN Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. NN Inc had 15 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 11 by Avondale. On Monday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) on Monday, October 26 to “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of NNBR in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, August 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Friday, July 24. The rating was initiated by Lake Street on Wednesday, December 21 with “Buy”. On Friday, September 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.53, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 13 investors sold NNBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 34.29 million shares or 37.40% more from 24.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 57,122 were reported by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Texas-based Smith Graham And Investment Advsr LP has invested 0.91% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Markston Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Citadel Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 155,988 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 2,378 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation reported 67,300 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 10,809 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.12 million shares. Westfield Lp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Putnam Investments Limited invested in 0.01% or 157,655 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). 7,584 were accumulated by Pnc Fin Svcs Group. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc reported 51 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 18,817 shares.

More important recent NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Michael Boyd Positions For 2019: Slowing Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “NN Inc.: A Deeply Distressed Valuation Creates A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha”, Nasdaq.com published: “NN, Inc. (NNBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Advanced Energy Industries, Altair Engineering, Rambus, Regulus Therapeutics, NN, and Halcon Resources with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 28, 2018.