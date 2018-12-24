Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 28.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.50 million, down from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $764.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 7.18M shares traded or 35.57% up from the average. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 53.06% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 16/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL RAISED TO Caa1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STBL; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS TO ‘B-‘ FROM ‘SD’; OUTLOOK NE; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Northern Oil And Gas’ Cfr To Caa1; Pdr To Caa1-PD/LD; 06/04/2018 – Northern Oil Prices 58.7M Shrs at $1.50/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Nicholas O’Grady Financial Chief; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS’ CFR TO Caa1; PDR TO CAA1-P; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC. TO RATING ‘SD’ FROM ‘CC’; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.6 MLN VS $65.8 MLN; 23/03/2018 – DBX, STG to Trade, NOG to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q EPS 5c

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 6.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 1,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,188 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.29M, up from 17,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $256.55. About 3.74 million shares traded or 136.54% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets 7-Year U.S. Army Pact for $3.53 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: U.S. Army Pact for Sustainment of Training Aids; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $482 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 18/05/2018 – Sikorsky and Canada’s DND Receive AHS International Award for Successful CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter Shipboard Tests; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MUST FIX PROBLEM, WILSON TELLS SENATE CMTE; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD LOW-BOOM SUPERSONIC JET; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed teams up with more German firms on military helicopter bid; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 480,000 shares to 4.25M shares, valued at $1.24B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 142,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).

Analysts await Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. NOG’s profit will be $63.98M for 2.99 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition With Cash and Stock – Business Wire” on July 18, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NYSE American to Suspend Trading in India Globalization Capital and Commence Delisting Proceedings – Business Wire” published on October 29, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Cheap Stocks With Strong Technical Signals – Investorplace.com” on May 08, 2018. More interesting news about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “NYSE American Notifies General Moly About Low Share Price Continued Listing Deficiency – Junior Mining Network” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioTime Announces Distribution of AgeX Therapeutics Shares – Business Wire” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Northern Oil & Gas had 10 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wunderlich maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, May 20 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 8 by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, December 15 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vantage Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.63% or 29,100 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Invs has invested 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Valmark Advisers holds 810 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guyasuta Investment Advsr Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 6,210 shares. Ssi Inv Management has 698 shares. Burney owns 24,079 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Invest Prns Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First Retail Bank has invested 0.43% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.06% or 9,713 shares. Cambridge Fincl Group Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 20,153 shares. Blue Chip Prns holds 24,568 shares. Pioneer Tru Bancshares N A Or holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,560 shares. Capital Investors holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3.47 million shares. Intact Investment Mgmt invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Next Air Force Fighter Could Be a Budget-Buster – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Says it was Awarded $108 Million for IRST21 Sensor System – StreetInsider.com” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Secures Multi-Year F-35 Lock Assemblies Contract from Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin Is Nearing $8 Billion F-35 Deal With Japan – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 25 with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, November 14. Berenberg downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, May 31 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of LMT in report on Monday, January 29 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of LMT in report on Tuesday, January 16 to “Market Perform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Thursday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $352 target. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of LMT in report on Thursday, November 10 to “Equal Weight” rating. On Monday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $26300 target in Friday, June 9 report.