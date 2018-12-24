Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 1.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,940 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.98B, down from 163,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $31.07. About 2.89M shares traded or 54.06% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 0.70% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY: REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4B; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 19/04/2018 – PBF Energy partially shuts sulfur plant at Delaware City refinery; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 10/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restores alky unit production; 20/03/2018 – All units operating at PBF Energy refinery in Louisiana after outage; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 20/03/2018 – ALL UNITS OPERATING AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY AFTER WEEKEND POWER OUTAGE; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) by 5.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 265,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.78 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $562.46M, down from 5.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $100.04. About 1.48M shares traded or 34.11% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 5.41% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 107.22 million shares or 5.12% more from 102.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Ameriprise Finance reported 707,112 shares stake. Natixis has 115,492 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 54,054 were reported by Victory Mngmt Inc. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 76,440 shares stake. Cornercap Counsel invested in 0.19% or 28,440 shares. Fund Management Sa accumulated 316,620 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0.01% or 142,167 shares. 10,464 were accumulated by Cadence Management Ltd Liability Corporation. 808,865 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. Bokf Na has 0.14% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Snow Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.9% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 796,526 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 12,400 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 23,652 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 1,825.00% or $0.73 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. PBF’s profit will be $83.55M for 11.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.94% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. PBF Energy Inc had 77 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 18. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 8 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Sell” on Tuesday, December 12. Morgan Stanley downgraded PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) on Thursday, January 11 to “Underweight” rating. Tudor Pickering upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 1 report. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) earned “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Tuesday, July 25. As per Wednesday, April 5, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, November 28 to “Sell”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, October 10 report.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134530.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 17,680 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $64.96B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 24,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 350,000 shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $511.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 39,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $232.76 million for 16.79 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.25% EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 28 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. had 92 analyst reports since September 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Sunday, September 10 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, January 20 the stock rating was upgraded by First Analysis to “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) rating on Thursday, July 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $112 target. The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, June 13. The rating was reinitiated by Wunderlich on Tuesday, September 13 with “Hold”. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 15. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 18. The rating was downgraded by BTIG Research to “Hold” on Wednesday, November 1. The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Wells Fargo.