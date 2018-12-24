Roystone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 39.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roystone Capital Management Lp bought 62,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 221,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.65M, up from 158,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roystone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 4.93 million shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 5.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 152,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.10M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $134.18M, up from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 2.53 million shares traded or 53.03% up from the average. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 14.88% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q EPS of 33c-36c; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 Adj EPS $1.70-$1.80; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS MATTHEW PELTZ JOINS BOARD, ED GARDEN RESIGNED; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent FY18 Sales of Approximately $2.2B; 23/03/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS JOHN L. STAUCH APPOINTED CEO – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $43.50; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Details Executive Appointments Following NVent Separatio

Roystone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envision Healthcare Corp by 757,172 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $64.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 194,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,400 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Expect PNQI To Hit $141 – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baidu: No Google Threat – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “China’s Baidu Searches For Bond Buyers Amid Market Upheaval – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Can the iShares Emerging Markets ETF Surge? – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Momo vs. Baidu – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Baidu had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, October 3. Credit Suisse initiated the shares of BIDU in report on Wednesday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, October 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, July 31. Deutsche Bank downgraded Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Wednesday, September 28 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 3 by Oppenheimer. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of BIDU in report on Friday, October 28 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Underweight” on Monday, December 19. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 14 report. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, September 26.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) by 612,729 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $130.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corporatio (NYSE:BAC) by 336,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More news for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Pentair declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Pentair Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 25, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $73.21 million activity. On Monday, December 3 GLENN T MICHAEL sold $743,572 worth of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) or 17,133 shares. 1,042 shares were sold by Sarcevic Ademir, worth $43,420 on Monday, July 2. 1.70 million shares were sold by Peltz Matthew H., worth $71.66 million on Monday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold PNR shares while 127 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 142.41 million shares or 4.39% less from 148.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct has 2.29% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Numerixs Tech, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 6,605 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 0.01% stake. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 6,000 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). First Mercantile owns 0% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 160 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 48,058 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management holds 6,800 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.04% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 100,357 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 77 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,780 shares. Palouse Capital has 53,522 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust invested in 84 shares. Maverick Capital Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 90,390 shares.