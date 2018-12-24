Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 5.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 989 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17,875 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $787.75M, down from 18,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76 million shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) by 33.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,862 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.74 million, down from 74,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Express Scripts Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 31.61M shares traded or 587.17% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – UPON CLOSING, COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE LED BY DAVID M. CORDANI AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – DEAL DELIVERS FIRST YEAR DOUBLE DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION; 09/03/2018 – Express Scripts: Cigna Entered Commitment for $26.7B Bridge Loan Facility for Deal Financing; 08/03/2018 – NCPA STATEMENT ON CIGNA’S BID TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 29/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS STANDALONE VALUE $85/SHARE: CREDIT SUISSE; 12/04/2018 – Dhaliwal also alleges Accredo Health, a mail-order pharmacy unit of Express Scripts, was involved in pricing the drug; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS FOR $67B; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Express Scripts targets new migraine drugs; Takeda edges closer to a deal for Shire; 08/03/2018 – NCPA Statement on Cigna’s Bid to Acquire Express Scripts; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT EXITED MSFT, ESRX IN 1Q: 13F

Among 25 analysts covering Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Express Scripts had 73 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, September 18 to “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird upgraded Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) on Friday, December 15 to “Outperform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) rating on Thursday, May 17. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $9200 target. Maxim Group maintained Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, November 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) earned “Underperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 15. Raymond James downgraded the shares of ESRX in report on Monday, October 9 to “Underperform” rating. Leerink Swann maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $65 target in Wednesday, March 23 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 19 by Leerink Swann. Jefferies maintained Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) rating on Friday, December 15. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $80.0 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.28% or 1.08M shares. Vertex One Asset Mgmt invested in 30,000 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.07% or 17,814 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt reported 7,848 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.21% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 151,407 shares. The New York-based Nbt National Bank & Trust N A New York has invested 0.22% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri has 24,504 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bessemer Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 18,940 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt holds 5,185 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mngmt stated it has 22,453 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Heritage Investors Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 38,341 shares. Abrams Cap Lp stated it has 3.19M shares or 8.02% of all its holdings. De Burlo accumulated 19,155 shares. Sector Pension Board invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Endurant Mngmt Lp stated it has 8,305 shares.

Analysts await Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.67 EPS, up 23.61% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ESRX’s profit will be $1.50 billion for 8.65 P/E if the $2.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.43 actual EPS reported by Express Scripts Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Express Scripts (ESRX) Q2 Earnings Beat, Network Claims Fall – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IYH, BIIB, DHR, ESRX – Nasdaq” published on November 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: MCHP, ESRX – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2018. More interesting news about Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Joins CVS, Kroger In Preferred Pharmacy Network For ESRX Saver Plan – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity. 10,214 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares with value of $418,774 were sold by OLSON LAURIE J.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $403.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 1 (CSJ) by 4,111 shares to 8,304 shares, valued at $430.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Inc.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, December 15. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 20 by Cowen & Co. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, November 29 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, July 10. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Sunday, January 28 with “Hold”. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 18 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Thursday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, April 7 the stock rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, April 7 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Oncology Biosimilar, ZIRABEV – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Bristol-Myers Squibb – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “European advisory group backs Pfizer’s Avastin biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Receives FDA Approval For AML Drug – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 417,787 shares. Colorado-based Advsr Asset has invested 1.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lincoln stated it has 43,210 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc owns 83,369 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Navellier Assocs Inc reported 68,883 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Mcdaniel Terry & Co invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). River And Mercantile Asset Llp owns 101,602 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Sns Finance Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 1.16% stake. Catalyst Capital Limited Company has invested 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Beese Fulmer Management Inc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 58,938 shares. Wills Finance Group Incorporated holds 70,452 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 1.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Leavell Investment Mgmt accumulated 129,276 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Swift Run Management Lc holds 0.2% or 5,175 shares in its portfolio.