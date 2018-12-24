Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 81.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 8,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,178 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48M, up from 10,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31M shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 11.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 26,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 198,070 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.71M, down from 224,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $162.18. About 3.16 million shares traded or 43.73% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $647.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 9,915 shares to 545,721 shares, valued at $81.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 37,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,344 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Llc invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Business Services holds 9,688 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 29,364 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,875 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd holds 0.09% or 22,323 shares. Citizens & Northern invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa holds 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 38,715 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 13,020 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shayne Com Ltd Com has 0.55% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lincoln Corporation reported 6,879 shares. 43,640 are held by Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 10,574 shares. Cibc holds 0.05% or 130,197 shares in its portfolio. Accredited Investors invested in 5,581 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, April 20. On Monday, August 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Buy”. On Thursday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 10 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse downgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Tuesday, December 18. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $74 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, January 11. The rating was upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy” on Friday, October 20. Cowen & Co maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, September 22. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $135.0 target. As per Friday, August 24, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on January, 4. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 2.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $2 per share. STZ’s profit will be $389.95M for 19.78 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.87 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 63,326 shares to 474,171 shares, valued at $35.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imperva Inc (NYSE:IMPV) by 162,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $68.05 million activity. Kane Thomas Michael also sold $989,106 worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Friday, October 19. Another trade for 151,060 shares valued at $33.79 million was made by SANDS ROBERT on Friday, October 19.

Among 25 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Constellation Brands had 99 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 16. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 30 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, July 24. As per Thursday, October 6, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, December 17. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, October 5 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 2 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, June 29, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research.