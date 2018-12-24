Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 10.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 5,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 56,292 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.69M, up from 50,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (Put) (BBY) by 1021.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 118,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $652,000, up from 11,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.86. About 6.19M shares traded or 47.20% up from the average. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 4.60% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Best Buy Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBY); 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 82c; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Rev $9.1B-$9.2B; 18/04/2018 – The new TVs are made by Toshiba and Best Buy’s own brand, Insignia, and powered by Alexa; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 22/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 11/05/2018 – CAPITAL GROWTH EXITED SKX, DDR, DHI, MLCO, BBY IN 1Q: 13F

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. $1.76M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, August 22. $2.78 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Friday, November 9. Fish Kathleen B sold $5.11M worth of stock. 3,081 shares valued at $276,951 were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, November 2. 6,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $499,012 were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. 10,833 shares valued at $904,795 were sold by Moeller Jon R on Wednesday, August 22.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble: Buy at the High? – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Amazon Is Taking Its Bottom Line More Seriously – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dividend Titans Trading Like Growth Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Proctor & Gamble Stock Is Out Over Its Skis As Investors Got Defensive – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 17,050 shares. Centurylink Management owns 37,983 shares. Notis holds 2.6% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 58,341 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Com holds 0.07% or 8,185 shares. Paw Cap invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New York-based Arrow Financial Corporation has invested 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cranbrook Wealth Ltd has 275 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability Co reported 0.3% stake. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap accumulated 136,022 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc accumulated 1.08 million shares. First In accumulated 0.89% or 16,300 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc reported 5,762 shares. Iron Fincl Ltd Llc accumulated 0.27% or 4,754 shares. Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 190,866 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, December 13. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 10 report. Suntrust Robinson downgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, December 22 to “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $90.0 target in Monday, September 18 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 5 with “Equal-Weight”. SunTrust upgraded the shares of PG in report on Tuesday, September 8 to “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Tuesday, November 17 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 1 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, January 4. The firm has “Outperform” rating by CLSA given on Wednesday, October 26.

Among 31 analysts covering Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), 9 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Best Buy Co had 123 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. Zacks upgraded Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) on Thursday, August 27 to “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) on Monday, August 17 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 20 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 12, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Thursday, March 1. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72.0 target in Tuesday, October 24 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 29 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold BBY shares while 192 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 213.03 million shares or 1.70% less from 216.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc invested in 1.31M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Srb has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0.02% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) or 179,278 shares. Mackenzie Finance, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 64,727 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 451,139 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Smithfield Comm reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 5,300 shares. Fmr Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 22.73M shares. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America owns 686 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Com reported 1.37 million shares. Armistice Limited Liability Com invested in 0.95% or 200,000 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 12,453 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt reported 1.23 million shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd invested in 0.04% or 78,243 shares. Stifel stated it has 318,041 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) by 9.34 million shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC) by 1.77M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,800 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $6.08 million activity. Shares for $165,969 were sold by Watson Mathew on Wednesday, September 12. 26,309 shares were sold by Saksena Asheesh, worth $2.11 million. $2.69M worth of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) was sold by Nelsen Keith J. On Wednesday, August 29 Walker Patricia H sold $388,309 worth of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Best Buy Appoints Eugene A. Woods to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – FedEx’s Delivery Service Aimed at Extending Online Fulfillment Cut-Off Times – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows Best Buy Co., News Corporation, Semtech, Achaogen, Infosys, and Galapagos NV Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Amazon Stock Has Way More Trouble Than the Current Slowdown – Investorplace.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Best Buy Is Literally A ‘Best’ Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.