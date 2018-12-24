Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Psychemedics Corp (PMD) by 11.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 32,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,278 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.69 million, down from 281,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Psychemedics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.85M market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 63,657 shares traded or 429.11% up from the average. Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) has declined 24.93% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PMD News: 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics Announces 1Q Record Revenues and Dividend Increase of 20%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Psychemedics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMD); 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics 1Q EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Psychemedics Corporation Announces New Vice President, Sales and Marketing; 07/03/2018 Psychemedics 4Q EPS 42c; 08/05/2018 – James Abely Promoted to VP and General Counsel at Psychemedics Corporation; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys 1% Position in Psychemedics; 24/04/2018 – PSYCHEMEDICS CORP PMD.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 310.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd bought 4,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,196 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.67M, up from 1,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83M shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marvin Palmer Associate has 22,439 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd stated it has 11,423 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 114,119 shares. Eulav Asset holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 45,000 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Addenda Cap Incorporated has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sheets Smith Wealth reported 4,558 shares. Cohen Steers Inc reported 28,762 shares stake. 5,056 were reported by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Karp Cap Mgmt reported 8,985 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has invested 0.53% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 90,233 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe reports Q4 earnings December 13 – Nasdaq” on December 08, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXP, CRM, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Taking A Trade Break: Weak Overseas Data Center Stage Despite Solid Retail Sales – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Is Like a Broken Record – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe’s Q4 Report: The Street Reacts (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 sales for $13.32 million activity. On Friday, July 20 the insider Parasnis Abhay sold $2.73 million. The insider Rencher Bradley sold $3.94M. Ricks David A also bought $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, October 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Tuesday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of ADBE in report on Monday, October 16 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 8 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, June 15. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 16 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Sunday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, September 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $117 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, October 19.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $121,611 activity.