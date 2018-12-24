Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 8.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 292,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.85M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $135.04M, up from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 27.76% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON: ANY PUNITIVE BIKE TARIFF TO IMPACT SALES: RTRS; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.24, EST. $1.11; 05/03/2018 Take up stalled self-driving car bill, automakers urge US Senate; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Harley-Davidson Financial Svcs’ Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A-‘; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs will have a ‘significant impact’ on sales; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson’s profit and revenue beat estimates; 06/03/2018 – U.S. clothing, cosmetics on possible EU retaliation list; 16/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Honored for Research Contributions at 2018 MDA Clinical Conference; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO SAYS CO. WILL ENTER `NEW PRODUCT SPACES’

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 78.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $141,000, down from 3,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 8 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 2.69% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold HOG shares while 126 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 140.91 million shares or 2.19% more from 137.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&T Bancorporation owns 14,862 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 12,859 shares in its portfolio. Markston Ltd Llc has 650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 2,800 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Prudential Pcl reported 0% stake. Royal London Asset Limited invested in 0% or 66,558 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,580 shares in its portfolio. 230,775 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Aviance Prns has 0.26% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 23,748 shares. Ckw Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Horizon Investments Limited Liability invested in 4,742 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 100 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 7,168 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.71 million shares in its portfolio.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 258,671 shares to 12.57 million shares, valued at $659.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 338,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.42M shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Fincl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Among 25 analysts covering Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Harley-Davidson had 106 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) rating on Tuesday, June 26. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $4200 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, November 24. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 12 by Longbow. Vetr upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, August 24 report. The rating was initiated by Aegis Capital with “Hold” on Monday, August 28. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 20 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 23 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, December 19. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Friday, October 19. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of HOG in report on Monday, January 22 to “Buy” rating.

Since August 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $616,781 activity. 12,587 shares were sold by Olin John A, worth $547,268.

Among 19 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 2 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Public Storage had 77 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, November 28 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Thursday, October 27 by FBR Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) rating on Tuesday, July 17. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $212 target. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 31 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) earned “Buy” rating by Zacks on Wednesday, September 2. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 11 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of PSA in report on Monday, November 9 with “Sector Perform” rating. Evercore maintained it with “Hold” rating and $204 target in Tuesday, September 8 report.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.75 per share. PSA’s profit will be $488.86M for 18.15 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $261.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 6,415 shares to 16,940 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO).