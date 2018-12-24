Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 173.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 23,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 37,595 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.78M, up from 13,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 52.77M shares traded or 77.44% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 55.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $331,000, down from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 231 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 insider sales for $313,856 activity. 1,265 shares valued at $66,324 were sold by Shenoy Navin on Wednesday, July 25. McBride Kevin Thomas also sold $295,945 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Tuesday, October 30. $245,993 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was bought by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES on Thursday, December 6.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, August 25 with “Underperform”. As per Wednesday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Monday, October 1, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of INTC in report on Monday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform” on Tuesday, September 25. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 19 with “Overweight”. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 21 by Bernstein. Mizuho maintained the shares of INTC in report on Monday, January 8 with “Buy” rating.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $167.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 23,189 shares to 6,240 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beech Hill Advisors Inc stated it has 2.3% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.45% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 155,100 are held by Andra Ap. Moors & Cabot reported 155,944 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.46% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 301,893 shares. 12,761 are owned by Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Co. Qv Investors accumulated 420,283 shares or 2.11% of the stock. 63,054 were reported by Pring Turner Cap Grp. Arrow Finance accumulated 52,352 shares. Mawer Invest Management Limited holds 4,270 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.1% stake. Reliance Tru Of Delaware stated it has 83,206 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Davis R M holds 0.04% or 21,520 shares in its portfolio. Old Point Tru & Financial Services N A invested in 157,344 shares. Glob Endowment Management LP reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 41.87% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.03 per share. RTN’s profit will be $819.58M for 13.15 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $657,854 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Llc has 2,424 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Johnson Fincl reported 1,773 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Field & Main Bancshares has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 327 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 971 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.31% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 1.10M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company owns 0.23% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 56,351 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 1.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fiduciary Trust reported 24,761 shares. 31,785 are held by Vantage Invest Advisors Limited Com. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Company Inc has invested 1.85% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 26,376 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $777.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,300 shares to 11,800 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $193.0 target in Monday, August 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, January 26. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 17 by Cowen & Co. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 6. On Friday, January 29 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Top Pick”. Wells Fargo maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Tuesday, January 16. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $215.0 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 12. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 29 by Bernstein.

