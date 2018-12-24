Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 0.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $226.04 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 3.75 million shares traded or 87.46% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 6,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 52,717 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.39M, down from 59,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 23 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, September 29. The company was maintained on Friday, January 29 by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 29 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy”. As per Monday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, January 23 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Monday, October 9 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 28 by Wells Fargo.

More important recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Raytheon wins $693 million production contract for Sweden’s Patriot – GuruFocus.com” on December 22, 2018, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Integrated Defense Systems Secures $114M Contract from US Navy for SPY-6 Integration and Support – StreetInsider.com”, Gurufocus.com published: “Raytheon’s GPS OCX supports first-ever launch of modernized GPS satellite into orbit – GuruFocus.com” on December 23, 2018. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Option Traders Play Defense Amid Trump Budget Buzz – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69 billion and $21.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 48,890 shares to 3.14 million shares, valued at $107.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co L (NYSE:SHG).

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $657,854 activity.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 41.87% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.03 per share. RTN’s profit will be $819.58M for 13.15 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura owns 20,474 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 0.07% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 193,597 shares. Btim Corporation stated it has 14,405 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company reported 130,419 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank, New York-based fund reported 43,462 shares. 4,316 are held by Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. South State invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Axiom International Investors Limited Com De reported 1.49% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 2,338 are held by Founders Capital Ltd Liability Co. Veritable LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 239,584 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.66% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory owns 1.21 million shares. Hillsdale Invest has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cibc Bank Usa has invested 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dividend Titans Trading Like Growth Stocks – Investorplace.com” on December 06, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Safe Stocks to Buy as Wall Street Goes Defensive – Investorplace.com” published on December 14, 2018, Fool.com published: “Procter & Gamble: Buy at the High? – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G manager hired as CFO of Airbnb – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. Another trade for 1,980 shares valued at $161,077 was made by Majoras Deborah P on Monday, August 13. 1,985 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $161,486 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $252,509 worth of stock was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Wednesday, August 15. On Wednesday, August 22 Moeller Jon R sold $904,795 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 10,833 shares. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.78 million on Monday, November 12. FergusonMchugh MaryLynn sold $418,112 worth of stock.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, August 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 4 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Friday, April 20. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, January 9 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Citigroup. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Tuesday, August 4. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 22 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Pritchard Capital given on Wednesday, August 19.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $209.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,472 shares to 15,622 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lincoln Capital Lc reported 0.48% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 23,933 shares. Shoker Counsel owns 40,813 shares for 2.46% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 4,618 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 147,796 shares. Planning Alternatives Adv invested in 0.09% or 6,269 shares. The Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has invested 2.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rosenbaum Jay D reported 20,096 shares. Veritas Investment Mngmt Llp stated it has 385 shares. Prio Wealth Lp invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Accuvest Global has invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nine Masts Capital has invested 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ccm Advisers Llc reported 66,594 shares. Shine Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1,029 shares. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).