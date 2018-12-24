Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 744.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 316,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,146 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.77M, up from 42,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35M shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 14.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 828,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.62 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $292.22 million, up from 5.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 362 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 2.08 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd has 978,455 shares. Key (Cayman) Ltd reported 50,000 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1,999 shares. Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pitcairn Communications stated it has 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd has 560,861 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Northeast Consultants accumulated 0.19% or 26,001 shares. Cohen And Steers reported 730,310 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Farmers And Merchants Invests accumulated 0.09% or 49,865 shares. Vanguard reported 93.16M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd owns 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 83,075 shares. Everett Harris & Company Ca reported 0.01% stake. 213,384 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company.

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, May 8. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $36.0 target in Sunday, October 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, January 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WMB in report on Thursday, June 15 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, January 11 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, September 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 16 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 28 by Scotia Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 2.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Williams Cos. (WMB) Receives FERC Approval for Gateway Project – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams wins FERC approval for Gateway project – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Monthly Report: December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $809.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 41,470 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc Class A.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. Cooper Kathleen B also sold $249,856 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $259,422. Shares for $25,750 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Friday, November 2. Dunn Micheal G. bought 2,500 shares worth $63,842. $64,218 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Zamarin Chad J..

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: TSMC vs. Qualcomm, Inc. – Motley Fool” on May 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why TSMC Is a Top Stock to Buy in May – The Motley Fool” published on May 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “IBM Taps Samsung for Chip Manufacturing – Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Event, Chinese Auto IPO To Headline – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC reports Q2 EPS beat, downside Q3 guide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2018.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 3,870 shares to 49,752 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 36,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,512 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 16. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Monday, July 2 by Susquehanna. On Wednesday, June 21 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 6. Pacific Crest upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) on Friday, October 14 to “Sector Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 28. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of TSM in report on Friday, December 11 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, October 10. As per Tuesday, October 4, the company rating was upgraded by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 13 by HSBC.