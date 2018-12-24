Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 41.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 16,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.17 million, down from 39,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $101.37. About 3.39 million shares traded or 27.03% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 1.22% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in American Tower Reit (AMT) by 130.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 194,119 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.21M, up from 84,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in American Tower Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 4.39M shares traded or 98.52% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Illinois-based First Trust LP has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lifeplan Grp Inc owns 22 shares. Capital World has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 113,802 shares. Adelante Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 278,204 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 1.53M shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Lc has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,898 shares. Reilly Limited Liability Com accumulated 352 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,480 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 0.62% or 85,900 shares. Capstone invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Eastern Bancorporation invested 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Vontobel Asset Mgmt owns 1.29 million shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 100,296 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership has 4,816 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $66.50 million activity. $25.59M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Marshall Steven C. on Tuesday, October 30. $563,845 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by SHARBUTT DAVID E. The insider TAICLET JAMES D JR sold 43,843 shares worth $6.25M. 7,152 shares were sold by REEVE PAMELA D A, worth $1.07 million on Monday, August 13. 44,959 shares were sold by Meyer Robert Joseph JR, worth $7.03 million. 10,747 shares valued at $1.77 million were sold by Puech Olivier on Monday, November 19.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Braemar Hotels & Resorts: This 8.25% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “StereoVision Forms Florida C Corp Amalgamated Agricultural Properties Inc. (AAPI) for REIT Filing, Appoints Lorne Saltzman AAPI Chairman with Immediate Effect – GlobeNewswire” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hersha Hospitality REIT: Common Or Preferred Stock Comparison – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Whitestone REIT Proposes to Declassify its Board of Trustees – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo upgrades Duke, Essex in REIT review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American Tower Corporation had 85 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 7 by Jefferies. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $157.0 target in Tuesday, October 31 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, April 11. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 16 by Guggenheim. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Monday, November 2 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 31. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 19 by Evercore. Macquarie Research initiated the shares of AMT in report on Tuesday, December 6 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, June 8.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $8.38 million activity. Shares for $10.05M were bought by Viera Paul E on Friday, August 24. Sheresky Michael also sold $24,720 worth of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Thursday, November 15.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Take-Two Interactive a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: TTWO, WYNN – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Take-Two (TTWO) Down 10.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is It Time to Pull the Trigger on ATVI Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TTWO Stock: Take-Two Interactive Software Surges on Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software has $175 highest and $29.50 lowest target. $115’s average target is 13.45% above currents $101.37 stock price. Take-Two Interactive Software had 96 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Friday, April 6. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $12700 target. As per Thursday, February 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 8 report. On Tuesday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by Brean Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 8 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wedbush upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Monday, April 30 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, November 8. As per Thursday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, up 72.88% or $0.86 from last year’s $1.18 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $232.21M for 12.42 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 97.07 million shares or 4.22% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Artisan Ptnrs Lp has 0.37% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 1.42 million shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,601 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bollard Gp Limited Company has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). The New York-based Gideon Advsrs Inc has invested 0.15% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Geode Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,150 shares. Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 728,706 shares stake. Prudential holds 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 121,218 shares. California-based Lpl Fincl Limited Co has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Pictet Asset, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 57,100 shares. Jag Management Lc accumulated 156,143 shares. Ims Cap Management has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 40 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp holds 0.32% or 30,485 shares. Ameriprise Inc owns 365,140 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% or 12,794 shares.