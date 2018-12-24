Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 60.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 147,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.55M, down from 243,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 6.73 million shares traded or 135.19% up from the average. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has declined 18.44% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (WBK) by 43.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 29,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,643 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $773,000, down from 67,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Westpac Bkg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 707,036 shares traded or 58.99% up from the average. Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has declined 23.97% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WBK News: 26/04/2018 – Westpac: Mortgage delinquencies, Losses Remain Low by Historical Averages; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo; 23/05/2018 – WESTPAC ENGAGED IN UNCONSCIONABLE CONDUCT IN BBSW TRADES: COURT; 06/05/2018 – WESTPAC 1H NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.17%; 20/03/2018 – Australian banking inquiry hears Westpac mis-sold auto-finance; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Westpac Banking Min. CHF200m 6Y MS +22/+25; 05/03/2018 Fitch: Major Aussie Banks – ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac – Face Rising Macroeconomic Risks to Asset Quality, Largely Stemming From Households; 20/05/2018 – Westpac’s Toubia Is Focused on Central Bank in Europe (Video); 16/04/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING LTD – NEW STANDBY BANKING FACILITY OF NZ$500M ESTABLISHED WITH ANZ, MUFG BANK AND WESTPAC; 24/05/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING CORP – NOTES TODAY’S FEDERAL COURT RULING IN RELATION TO ASIC’S CLAIM AGAINST WESTPAC CONCERNING BANK BILL SWAP RATE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.62 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 121 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 169.38 million shares or 5.94% less from 180.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 1.32 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 45,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 258,129 shares. Vulcan Value Prns Llc owns 1.52% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 5.62M shares. Us Bancorp De holds 15,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited has 350 shares. Commerce Comml Bank accumulated 15,117 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&T Financial Bank accumulated 24,450 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 499,170 shares. Axa reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Next Fin Grp reported 0.03% stake. Element Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 44,495 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 1,003 shares stake. Qs Limited Liability Company invested in 327 shares.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. TER’s profit will be $89.63M for 14.78 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.5% – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Cinedigm Agrees To Acquire Global VOD Services Viewster and Viewster Anime – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Teradyne (TER) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Rivers Portfolio Company TerrAscend Gains Traction in New Jersey Medical Cannabis Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46 billion and $64.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8,950 shares to 19,111 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 18 analysts covering Teradyne (NYSE:TER), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Teradyne had 60 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, January 26. The rating was upgraded by Evercore on Thursday, December 17 to “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Craig Hallum. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Wednesday, September 23. Citigroup maintained the shares of TER in report on Tuesday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TER in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Friday, March 2 with “Hold”.

Among 4 analysts covering Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Westpac Banking had 4 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, September 2. Citigroup upgraded the shares of WBK in report on Tuesday, November 6 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 11 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 24.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $809.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 52,429 shares to 101,500 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).